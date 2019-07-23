India vs New Zealand Most Watched Match of ICC World Cup 2019; MS Dhoni Most Popular Cricketer During IPL and ICC World Cup: UC Browser Cricket Season Trends Report 2019

UC Browser generates over 4 billion views for cricket coverage during IPL 2019 and ICC World Cup 2019

More than 10 million users catch UC’s audio live commentary from celebrities since launch in June

Short-form video most popular format among all the short-form content, generates over 1.3 billion content consumption during Cricket Season

Over 2,20,000 pieces of Memes and GIFs generated on UC platform during the Cricket Season

UC Browser – world’s No.1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform, has reported a record consumption of over 4 billion content pieces for cricket-related content during the recently concluded Cricket Season – including IPL 2019 and ICC World Cup 2019 from a period of March to July 2019. The data has been analysed by UC Web, a business Alibaba Innovation Initiatives Business Group.

According to the report, the Top 10 Hot Words for the Cricket Season included Cricket, IPL, Game, T20, Stadium, MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings, ICC, Mumbai Indians, Indian Team, in that order. The most popular Indian cricketer was MS Dhoni with an influence index of more than 3.9 million. Following up, the most talked-about cricket match for the season was India vs New Zealand semi-final with the user consumption of about 1.2 million.

UC Browser has also emerged as one of the most preferred platforms for sports content for audio live in multiple languages, with ball-to-ball commentary generating over 15 million user consumption. UC is the only platform that has a partnership with officially-licensed audio platform Sports Flashes, and is the only platform that enables users to listen to ball-to-ball audio live commentary from celebrities without unlocking their devices.

UC Browser – ICC World Cup 2019

UC Browser also provides users with multi-lingual cricket commentary in English, Hindi and 8 regional languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam and Punjabi. The most popular regional language was Tamil, which clocked user consumption of about 17 million during the Cricket Season.

UC Cricket, UC Browser’s in-app channel for cricket content aggregation, offered all-in-one live cricket content, including live scores, audio updates, news, videos, photos, GIFs and Memes during the 2019 ICC World Cup. Over 2,20,000 pieces of Memes and GIFs were generated on the UC platform during the last four months. One of the most popular GIFs, having been consumed over 5 million times, was the one related to the India-New Zealand semi-final that was temporarily suspended due to heavy rain.

UC Browser – ICC World Cup 2019

The ICC World Cup campaign was kick-started with former cricket legends Kevin Pietersen, Michael Clarke and Irfan Pathan coming on UC Browser to share their insights and expert opinions on various aspects of the game of cricket, the matches, players and the teams. UC Browser also invited them and the previous UC Miss Cricket winners Sana Sultan Khan and Angel Rai to participate in several activities such as quizzes (emoji quiz game), rapid-fire rounds and the dance challenge.

UC Browser has captivated content consumers with its multiple in-app functions on the UC Cricket platform, including the Play & Win game and multilingual live cricket commentary audio. During the Cricket Season, more than 12 million cricket lovers participated in the interactive Play & Win Game to win prizes which worth Rs. 20 million.

As a market leader in the technology space, UC Browser has always made stride towards empowering original content consumers. To ensure that users can follow the game religiously, UC Cricket provided a Reminder feature that sent every user a notification before every match. Furthermore, while enjoying the matches, cricket fanatics also exchanged their thoughts and opinions with each other via the Comments Section.

