  • Download mobile app
13 Jun 2019, Edition - 1430, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Illegal purchase of govt land: SC to hear Maha MLC’s plea against Bombay HC order on June 14
  • Governor called meeting of parties at BJP’s behest, claims Mamata Banerjee
  • Union Minister Amit Shah will chair a key meet at the party HQ. Top leaders have arrived for the crucial meet.
  • Kathua rape-murder: 432-page judgment focuses on poetic justice, foreign proverbs
  • First pictures of ISRO’s Chandrayaan 2 have been released. It is set to launch on July 9.
  • The National Investigative Agency is conducting raids at seven different locations in Coimbatore.
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Indian Law Firm M/S Solicis Lex Enhancing Its Presence on World Map

by businesswireindia.com

June 13, 2019

Business Wire India

Mumbai based Indian law firm M/s Solicis Lex has been expanding its operations rapidly on global map. It currently has an approx. strength of 150 Lawyers across 7 cities in India and having associates in 8 countries namely USA, Israel, China, UAE, UK, Bahrain, Canada and New Zealand. It is likely to expand to Australia, Japan and EU soon.

Advocate Smt. Priya Turakhia, wife of a Chartered Accountant, Shri Mahendra Turakhia has recently joined as the Partner of M/S SOLICIS LEX, Law Firm. Advocate Smt. Priya Turakhia, the mother of famous / renowned ‘Turakhia Brothers’, Serial Entrepreneurs who sold off Media.net, an ad-technology company, founded with personal investments in 2010, to Chinese Investors for a whopping US$900 million in August 2016. A consortium led by Zhiyong Zhang, Chairman of Beijing Miteno Communication Technology, bought the Company.

Advocate Shri Ameet Mehta, Founder & Partner of M/s Solicis Lex, is not only a Lawyer but also an Engineer and MBA Graduate and a student of Leeds University and London Business School.

The Law firm practices in Civil, Criminal, Immigration, RERA, Conveyance, Mergers and Acquisitions, Infrastructure, Media, Family Laws, IPR & Trademark, Consumer, Banking, Cyber Law, Insolvency and Bankruptcy, Arbitration, Investment Banking, Direct & Indirect Tax Planning & Management, Wealth Preservation & Protection Services etc. The Law firm has consistently not only maintained but also enhanced its Goodwill and Brand in most of its areas of practice and has slowly moved up the ladder to increase their market share.

The trend of Indian and International Law Firms’ Mergers & Acquisitions and Diversification have been becoming more & more frequent with each passing year.

While India has seen many churning of Law Firms in recent times, Law Firms are considering merging / acquiring / diversifying to enhance the value of their firm and ensure its growth for their organization. Beyond due diligence, there is a hefty amount of inner searching and deliberation that is normally conducted before making any long-term commitment to / for a law firm.

Web: www.solicislex.com Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿