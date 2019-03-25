Indian Manufacturing Organizations Honoured at India Green Manufacturing Challenge (IGMC) Hosted by International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM)

by businesswireindia.com

International Research Institute for Manufacturing (IRIM) hosted 5th Edition of its flagship Annual award function for theon 22nd June 2019 at ITC Grand Chola, Chennai for recognizing thedeployed by the Leaders of the Indian Manufacturing Sector.is an award platform that assesses and evaluates the units which exhibit sustainable Green Manufacturing Processes on their journey to inclusive growth. The winners of the award are the companies who have exhibited excellence in the adoption of Green Processes beyond the standards and have established a new benchmark for others to follow.Among the 52 companies awarded,andbagged the top award along withamong others winning Special Awards.Mr. Anand Louie, Director – IRIM welcomed the gathering with an address towards the need of adoption of Green Manufacturing processes in Indian Manufacturing Sector. With the focus on people in order to implement and achieve sustainability in the Green Manufacturing processes, Mr. Louie stressed upon the need of adopting a structured approach towards effective Project management.The chief guest at the ceremonylauded the efforts of IRIM as one of the very few institutions in India who are recognizing and training the organizations on the Green Manufacturing Processes to ensure India's ability to become a global supplier.The Distinguished guest at the ceremonyemphasized on the need of change in processes across the industries to ensure the development of more efficient and cost-effective products by reducing wastages.