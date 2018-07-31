India’s Largest Healthcare Organization Reckons the Community Service of IFRF as Unparalleled

by newsvoir.com

The Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) is chartered by the Indian government to deliver insurance and healthcare benefits to over 20 million private and public-sector employees and therefore is recognized as India’s largest healthcare. ESIC provides these services through its over 2 thousand facilities that include hospitals, dispensaries and branch offices across India. ESIC recognised the selfless social service of ISKCON Food Relief Foundation (IFRF) Haryana's chapter in feeding more than 2.5 lakhs students daily. It organised a Health Checkup and Screening camp at the Gurugram and at the Faridabad branch of the Foundation.





Team from ESIC College and Hospital, Faridabad for the Health Checkup and Screening Camp



On 20th July, more than a hundred workers comprising of cooks, workers, drivers and staff of the Foundation were screened in the camp by the ESIC Medical College and Hospital (Faridabad). The team from the Hospital included, Dr. Pooja Goyal (Community Medicine), Dr. Mitasha Singh (Community Medicine), Dr. Nikhil Verma (General Medicine), Dr. Shaislav Panchal (Public Health Specialist) and Mr. Virendra Dahiya (Assistant Director). After the health checkup, the team visited the kitchen and observed the process of meal preparation at a large scale. “This is the best example of Community Participation and how such organisations can serve to the community, since not just god, they are serving the humanity as well,” said Dr. Pooja Goyal (Community Medicine), ESIC Hospital. Dr. Asim Das (Dean of the College and Hospital) personally took stock of the various processes in the state-of-the-art kitchen. He was highly impressed by the management of the food preparation and said, "I just have praise for IFRF's dedication and hard work. It is our privilege to keep these wonderful workers fit and healthy by organising such camps regularly."



Along with the selfless-service, IFRF also aims to spread its wings in order to provide for more and more children. With the aim of extending its work and beliefs, IFRF (Haryana) has now joined hands with His Grace Amogh Lila Das, Vice-President (ISKCON temple, Dwarka) and a world-class Motivational Speaker as its brand ambassador. HG Amogh Lila Das has been inspiring his listeners at IIMs, IITs, Corporate Houses, Defence Forces, Spiritual Retreats and he ventures to transform the lives of youth in general. Being a former Computer Science Engineer, full of rich corporate experience of his spiritual conferences, he weaves the magic in his audiences through simple, relaxed and his trademarked humour. He thanked the foundation and remarked during the awarding ceremony, “The control over one’s mind can be achieved by improving one’s intelligence. Food is the best medium to alter the consciousness and thereby the mind & intellect.” By following all these values, IFRF wishes to improve its value of work and impart the same values to the children through the medium of food.



ISKCON Food Relief Foundation (IFRF), a not-for-profit organisation provides nutritious and hygienic food to 2.5 lakh children from more than 2 thousand schools. The Foundation believes in providing blessed and sanctified food to the children. IFRF Haryana believes, “You are what you eat” and gives its best efforts in providing food so pure that it makes the hearts and minds of the children pure.

Source: Newsvior