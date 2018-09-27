India's Largest Impact Investing Conference, Prabhav 2018 Targets to Attract Greater Social Impact Capital of USD 2-3 Billion Annually to India by 2020

by businesswireindia.com

India’s only impact investing industry body, the

has announced to organize the second edition of

, India’s largest impact investing conference on 7th October at the Andaz hotel, Aerocity in New Delhi in cooperation with Global Steering Group (GSG).

The conference aims to showcase how Impact Investing in India goes hand in hand with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

India is an important Impact investing

destination and as per McKinsey study

Prabhav 2018 is expecting more than 300 Limited Partners (LPs) and General Partners (GPs) from India and other countries.

The conference will highlight nine different sectors within impact investing such as housing, agriculture, education, financial inclusion, energy,

affordable health, skilling, sustainable cities, women empowerment, and impact measurement. The inaugural session will be addressed by Sir Ronald Cohen, Chairman, Global Steering Group; Dr. Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog; Ms. Geeta Goel, Country Director, Dell Foundation; Ms. Roopa Kudva, Partner, Omidyar Network – (Moderator); Mr. Vivek Pandit, Director, McKinsey & Co; and Dr. Rajiv Lall, Founder Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, IDFC Bank. During the conclave, t

Speaking on the announcement Ms. Geeta Goel, Country Director, Dell Foundation and Chairperson Impact Investors Council said, “Prabhav 2018 comes at a great time, which is just ahead of the GSG annual summit. In India in the last couple of years we have seen tremendous growth in impact investing sector, I do see impact investing becoming only larger from here, more meaningful and impactful. We can see more capital flowing in this sector, more support from the government in making more impact in this sector of the society.”

Vivek Pandit, Director, McKinsey & Co

said, “With over $240 billion of assets under management, and a record year in fundraising for social impact funds, we are fast approaching a tipping point. Our focus must turn to critical enablers like talent, scalable impact models and measurement.”

Kartik Desai, Principal, Asha Impact & Executive Member, Impact Investors Council

said, “Prabhav 2018 plays an absolutely critical role in Impact investing ecosystem in India, over the years Impact investing council got engaged with policymakers to make impact investing an important agenda for our country. The latest trend we see is the growth of blended finance in India and results-based financing or what is known as social impact bonds. The Future of Impact Investing is extremely bright and we can see the sector growing at a reasonably fast pace in the coming few years.”

Ranjna Khanna, Director, Impact Investors Council

said, “The best view comes after the hardest of climbs and the view I see today from Impact

Investors Council (IIC) with the support of 50 strongest Indian impact investing leaders, who are trying to impact India through inclusive growth. I see our vision of Impact investments to grow to 6 to 8 billion dollars annually by 2025, impacting over 600 million underserved beneficiaries.”

released in 2017, India has witnessed cumulative investments of US $5.2 billion during 2010-2016 with annual investments in the impact space touching US $ 1.1 billion in 2017 and touching more than 80 million beneficiaries. Impact Investing has the potential to grow 20-25% a year between now and 2025, reaching US $6-8 billion a year in deployment.here will be one-on-one meetings between Asset Owners (Limited Partners) and Asset Managers (General Partners). Impact Investors Council will also be organizing grassroots immersion tours to social enterprises across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore where Impact Investing has helped improve the lives of underserved- beneficiaries.Source: Businesswire