India’s Leading Pharmaceutical Services Company, Sai Life Sciences, Adopts ProcessMAP Platform to Accelerate Health, Safety, Environment and Sustainability Management Transformation

ProcessMAP Corporation, the industry leader in cloud-based data intelligence platform for Environmental Health and Safety and Quality (EHSQ) announced that Sai Life Sciences Ltd. has adopted ProcessMAP’s platform enterprise-wide to support strategic initiatives in its Health, Safety, and Environmental sustainability (HSE) programs. Sai Life Sciences is a leading pharmaceutical services company that delivers advanced discovery, contract development and manufacturing solutions to about 7 out of the top 10 innovator pharmaceutical companies, apart from several small and medium sized biotech companies.

ProcessMAP’s EHSQ platform will support Sai Life Sciences achieve several key HSE objectives, including:

● Establish consistency across various HSE processes

● Improve reporting, investigation and corrective actions or preventive actions (CAPAs) management throughout incident life cycle

● Provide actionable insight to reduce injuries and illnesses

● Enable compliance management via task and action item management

● Facilitate collection and aggregation of sustainability metrics, and public reporting of corporate social responsibility (CSR) performance under the GRI G4 framework

● Help the organization accelerate initiatives to build safety as an operational culture

“We required a comprehensive EHSQ platform that complements our robust internal programs and help us move from manual processes to next generation digital capabilities," said Ch. Sree Krishna, VP & Head EHSS at Sai Life Sciences Ltd.

“We are honored to partner with Sai Life Sciences in such a strategic business and technology transformation initiative. This engagement continues to validate the versatility of ProcessMAP’s platform to meet the specific business requirements of customers across all major markets, globally," stated Dave Rath, CEO of ProcessMAP Corporation.

Mr. Ashish Mohanty, Head of ProcessMAP India said, "We welcome Sai Life Sciences to our family of India-based customers, which includes more than 600 plants and facilities across all key industry verticals. With more than 200 technology and EHSQ professionals based in two Innovation Centers located in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar, we are the only global EHSQ software provider with talent and infrastructure to ensure success of our India-based customers.”

About Sai Life Sciences Ltd.

Sai Life Sciences is a full-service CDMO with a vision to propel the launch of 25 new medicines by 2025. It works with innovator pharma and biotech companies across USA, EU & Japan, accelerating the discovery, development and manufacture of complex small molecules. Committed to ‘make it better together,’ Sai is known for delivering value based on its quality, price and responsiveness. For more information, visit www.sailife.com.

About ProcessMAP Corporation

ProcessMAP is the leading EHSQ data intelligence platform that empowers our customers to minimize risk, assure compliance and ensure safety. ProcessMAP’s analytics-driven cloud platform and advanced mobile-first solutions enable digital transformation, process consistency and data harmonization to drive actionable intelligence. We are headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with locations across the globe, serving more than 3 million users in 27+ languages in over 140 countries. We have two innovation centers in India with 200+ EHS and technology professionals. For more information, visit www.processmap.com.

