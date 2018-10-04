India’s Skating Champion Priyam Tated to Participate in Artistic Skating World Championships – 2018 in France

India’s Skating Champion, Priyam Tated from Andhra Pradesh will be participating in Artistic Skating World Championships – 2018 which is going to be held in La Vendee – France from 3rd Oct 2018 to 13th Oct 2018.

Priyam Tated

Around 1500 Athlete’s from 35 Countries will be participating in this big skating event. Of the seven skaters which have been selected to represent India, Priyam Tated is the only one skater from Andhra Pradesh.

As per Indian Team coach Mr. P. Satyanarayan and his coach Mr. K. Chitti Babu, Priyam Tated has bright chances to make it to the podium and create history.

India Team coaches have said that Priyam Tated is very talented and quick learner. As per them he is an inspiration to many of the skaters not only in the Shivaji Park Skating Rink but also to many skaters in Andhra Pradesh.

The President of Andhra Pradesh Roller Skating Association Mr. N Raghupati Raju has conveyed his best wishes for his success in the World Championship.

All the members of the association said we all are proud of him, as it is a great moment for the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Priyam Tated is a rising star in the International arena of skating. Priyam Tated has won six international medals in Skating.

International Level Medals of India’s Skating Champion Priyam Tated:-

1. Gold Medal in Cambodia Open National Figure Skating Championship 04 – 07 April 2018 held in Phnom Pench.

2. Bronze Medal in Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy – 2nd Aug – 5 Aug 2017 held in Hong Kong.

3. Silver Medal in 17th Asian Roller Skating Championship – 23rd Oct – 29th Oct 2016 at Lishui, China.

4. Gold Medal in Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy 2016 held at Manila Philippines from 04 – 07 Aug 2016.

5. Silver Medal in 11th Malaysia Open National Figure Skating Championship 15th Apr – 16th Apr 2016 at Icescape Ice Rink Kuala Lumpur.

6. Bronze Medal in ISU World Development Trophy 06 Apr – 11 Apr 2015 at Kuala Lumpur.