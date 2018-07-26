  • Download mobile app

26 Jul 2018, Edition - 1108, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Govt orders CBI probe in Cambridge Analytica
  • J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara
  • Mumbai charter plane crash case: BJP MP makes sensational claim in Lok sabha, says ‘company owned by top NCP Neta’
  • PNB fraudsters Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi asked to appear before the court under the new Fugitive Offenders Act
  • West Bengal Assembly passes bill to change the state’s name from West Bengal to ‘Bangla’
  • No casualties have been reported in the Indian Embassy, which is located near the US embassy in Beijing
  • Bomb blast near US Embassy in Beijing, China
  • Kerala police arrest Mohammed Rifa, Campus Front State Secretary in Ernakulam, Kerala in the Abhimanyu murder case
  • Bihar CM Nitish Kumar orders CBI probe on shelter home where 29 girls were raped
  • Another showdown between Delhi govt and Lt Governor in Supreme Court today
IndiGrid Q1 EBITDA up 9.9% Q-on-Q and Maintains FY19 DPU Guidance

by newsvoir.com

July 26, 2018


Key Highlights

  • Q1 EBITDA of INR 1,458 million, up by 9.9% QoQ on back of acquisitions

  • Q1 Distribution Per Unit (DPU) of INR 3.00 in line with FY19 DPU guidance

  • Delivers Q1 PAT of INR 505 million

  • Regulatory approvals received for acquisition of its first third-party asset





 

IndiGrid, India’s first power sector InvIT, announced its results for the quarter ended 30 June 2018. Consolidated revenue stood at INR 1,600 million. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter was INR 1,458 million resulting in Net Distributable Cash flow (NDCF) of INR 851 million.

The Board of Sterlite Investment Managers Limited acting as the Investment Manager of IndiGrid approved a DPU of INR 3.00 for Q1 FY19 payable as interest to unitholders. IndiGrid is on track to achieve its stated DPU guidance of INR 12.00 for FY19.

IndiGrid has received regulatory approvals required for completing the acquisition of Patran Transmission Company Limited from Techno Electric. This acquisition is expected to be consummated during this quarter.

Commenting on the quarterly results and developments, Mr. Pratik Agarwal, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGrid said, “IndiGrid delivered another strong quarterly performance and is on track to meet FY19 distribution guidance. It will shortly complete its first third party acquisition and is pursuing other exciting growth opportunities to increase unitholder returns.

About IndiGrid
IndiGrid [BSE: 540565 | NSE: INDIGRID] is the first Infrastructure Investment Trust (“InvIT”) in the Indian power sector. IndiGrid owns 5 operating projects consisting of 15 independent revenue-generating elements comprising 3,360 ckms of transmission lines and 2 substations.

For more details, please visit www.indigrid.co.in.

Source: Newsvior

﻿