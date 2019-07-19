Indonesian Tycoon Po Sun Kok Wins Indonesia Top Property Leader Award 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Indonesian Tycoon Po Sun Kok was honoured as Indonesia Top Property Leader 2019 from Indonesia Properti Award (PIA) 2019. This award is given to recognise successful business leaders in the property industry. The event was held on Wednesday, 10th July 2019 at the Ballroom Intercontinental Jakarta, Pondok Indah with the theme; The Benchmark of Property Excellence. The event began with the opening speech from Mr Akbar Tanjung and proceeded with the awarding of the trophies in various categories.

Right to Left: Mr. Akbar Tanjung as Indonesia's 3rd State Minister of Public Works and Public Housing, Mr Po Sun Kok, the winner of Top Property Leader 2019 as the Chairman of Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk, Mr Anthony Zeidra Abidin as Executive Director of Properti Indonesia Magazine, Mr Said Mustafa as CEO of Properti Indonesia Magazine (Photo: Business Wire)

Po Sun Kok highly appreciated the award that was crowned to him for his group excellent performance this year. The trophy is a testament for his achievement and recognization of Pollux Group International. Pollux has won the trust of its customers and has continuously innovate in its property business.

"This trophy is not only an accomplishment but also a commitment for Pollux Group International. It means that we shall continue to maintain the performance that has been achieved so far and raise further brilliant achievements in the future." Said Po Sun Kok in his winning speech.

As one of the most influential property leader in Indonesia, Po Sun Kok has shown great success in building the reputation of Pollux Group International as one of the most innovative property developer which not only operates in Indonesia but also in Singapore.

In strengthening its position as one of the leading developer in Indonesia, Pollux Group International through PT. Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk has officially become a public company and listed its shares on the Indonesia Stock Exchange on July 11, 2018. Currently, PT. Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk is known as one of the top 10 property developer in Indonesia with a market capitalisation of more than US $1 Billion as per December 31, 2018. Besides Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk, The group operate its property investments business through PT. Pollux Investasi International Tbk.

The projects portfolio that is currently being developed by PT Pollux Properti Indonesia Tbk includes a 52 Stories World Capital Tower office tower in Mega Kuningan Jakarta (a joint venture Project with Mega Kuningan International), a 290.000 m2 Meisterstadt in Batam, 300 rooms Amarsvati Luxury Resort in Lombok, 300.000 m2 Chadstone in Cikarang, Pollux Technopolis CBD in Karawang, 250.000 m2 Gangnam District in Bekasi and a 40 stories Pollux Sky Suites in Mega Kuningan, Jakarta.

