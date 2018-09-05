IndoSpace Named Best Industrial/Warehouse Developer in India for 2018 by Euromoney

by businesswireindia.com

The prestigious ‘Euromoney’ magazine has named IndoSpace, India’s largest developer of modern industrial and logistics real estate, thein their 14th annual real estate awards survey. This is thethat IndoSpace has won the award.The Euromoney award is one of the largest and most respected in the real estate industry globally as the winner is decided by voting. Leading firms involved in real estate worldwide as well as advisors, developers, investment managers, banks, corporate end-users and customers of real estate are invited to vote.2,425 valid responses, rating who is best at providing real estate products and services in their market.The award comes in the wake of IndoSpace continuing to expand its light manufacturing and warehousing portfolio. IndoSpace kicked off 2018 with the acquisition of 1.3 million sq ft (~ 30 acres) of land in the industrial hub of Sri City in Andhra Pradesh, in addition to the development of logistics parks across Kolkata and Rajpura in West Bengal and Punjab. IndoSpace is striding towards its goal of a warehousing and light industrial park development pipeline of 50 million sq ft over the next five to seven years., said, “We are extremely proud to have won the award for the fourth consecutive year. I am deeply thankful to our investors, customers and partners as well as to our employees for their dedication and high level of professionalism. We are thankful to Euromoney for recognising our efforts to set up best-in-class warehousing and light manufacturing facilities to support the growing logistics and warehousing sector in India.”The Euromoney award comes soon after IndoSpace received an overwhelming response from investors for its third fund, IndoSpace III.Source: Businesswire