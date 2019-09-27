INFIDIGIT Seizes Two Big Award Wins for E-Commerce Giant Myntra

Business Wire India
INFIDIGIT continues its dream run with more search marketing & SEO award wins. The budding SEO service
company, along with the popular e-commerce platform, Myntra, clinched a mCube Award and a DMA Echo Award for a unique and effective search marketing strategy. INFIDIGIT won these awards for its two campaigns – “How Myntra gained 84 times greater ROI from SEO than Paid”
& “How Myntra and INFIDIGIT overachieved SEO revenue bets.”
INFIDIGIT, a promising SEO company in India
, has a young and skilled team of SEO and content professionals on board that it takes pride in. They worked diligently alongside the Search Marketing and Product Engineering teams at Myntra to develop and implement a sound search marketing strategy that would help them achieve their sales and revenue goals in record time.
Kaushal Thakkar, Founder and Managing Director of INFIDIGIT said, “It is exhilarating to see our efforts bearing fruit with these two back-to-back awards. Both teams have put in several months of dedicated work to make this happen. Myntra has been more than welcoming of our innovations and recommendations, implementing all ideas flawlessly.”
