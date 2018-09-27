Infineon and IIT Bhilai Sign MoU on Digital Security Solutions

by businesswireindia.com

Infineon Technologies and IIT Bhilai have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for joint promotion of Infineon’s security solutions. Through curriculum and organized contests, lecturers and students of IIT Bhilai will gain knowledge of Infineon’s security solutions on various development kits.Infineon will engage with IIT Bhilai through guest lectures by Infineon’s security experts. They will tap into their vast talent pool and co-develop focus areas in topics of mutual interest.Speaking on the occasion, Infineon India MD, Vinay Shenoy said, “We are happy to partner with Dr. Moona and IIT Bhilai and address relevant, real-world security challenges in the Security domain. The partnership will focus on skill building and developing relevant solutions for India.”Professor Rajat Moona, Director, IIT Bhilai, expressed happiness on working with Infineon on security solutions which can go a long way in training students on hardware security. He further elaborated, “This association will facilitate joint/collaborative research and consultancy programmes to develop indigenous technology for applications for commercial and strategic sectors.”Infineon and IIT Bhilai will also explore new applications, jointly develop proof of concept and provide consultancy services on security implementations for smart card and embedded security applications.Maurizio Skerlj, Senior Director, Chip Card and Security, from Infineon Technologies in Munich, believe that Indian universities provide great talent for software development. Commenting on the partnership, Skerlj said, “I am personally excited about the collaboration between Infineon and IIT Bhilai, which can provide state of the art security platforms with ease of use development kits in order to accelerate innovation and new applications.”Infineon’s campus connect initiative will pave the way for academic and research interactions among officials of both institutes and increase the relevance of academic research and consultancy in the research and product development initiatives at Infineon and IIT Bhilai.Source: Businesswire