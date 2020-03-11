Infineon and pmdtechnologies Collaborate With Qualcomm to Enable High-Quality Standard Solution for 3D Authentication

by businesswireindia.com

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) worked with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to develop a reference design for 3D authentication based on the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform. Infineon is thus extending its application portfolio of its 3D sensor technology for mobile devices. The reference design uses the REAL3™ 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor and enables a standardized, cost-effective and easy-to-design integration for smartphone manufacturers. Infineon and pmd have been successfully active with its 3D ToF sensor technology in the mobile device market for four years. Already at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the two companies introduced the world’s smallest (4.4 mm x 5.1 mm) yet most powerful 3D image sensor with VGA resolution. It meets highest requirements for face authentication, enhanced photo features and authentic augmented reality experiences.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005289/en/

3D VGA sensors enable new use-cases such as secure authentication or payment by facial recognition (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Today, the smartphone is more than just an information medium; it is increasingly taking over security and entertainment functions," says Andreas Urschitz, Division President Power Management & Multimarket. "3D sensors enable new uses and additional applications such as secured authentication or payment by facial recognition. We continue to focus on this market and have clear growth targets. The collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies on reference designs using REAL3 image sensors underscores the potential and our ambitions in this area." Infineon develops the 3D ToF sensor technology in cooperation with the software and 3D time-of-flight system specialist pmdtechnologies ag.

New 3D application in 5G smartphone

Starting in March 2020, Infineon's REAL3 ToF sensor will enable the video bokeh function for the first time in a 5G-capable smartphone for optimal image effects even in moving images. Using the precise 3D point cloud algorithm and software, the received 3D image data is processed for the application. The 3D image sensor captures 940 nm infrared light reflected from the user and the scanned objects. It also uses high-level data processing to achieve accurate depth measurements. The patented SBI (Suppression of Background Illumination) technology from pmd offers a wide dynamic measuring range for any lighting situation, from bright sunlight to dimly lit rooms. This ensures the highest possible robustness without loss of data processing quality.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions that make life easier, safer and greener. Microelectronics from Infineon is the key to a better future. In the 2019 fiscal year (ending 30 September), the company reported sales of €8.0 billion with around 41,400 employees worldwide. Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the over-the-counter market OTCQX International Premier (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

About pmdtechnologies

pmdtechnologies ag, a fabless IC company headquartered in Siegen, Dresden and Ulm with subsidiaries in the USA, China and Korea, is the worldwide leading 3D Time-of-Flight CMOS-based digital imaging technology supplier. Started up in 2002, the company owns over 350 worldwide patents concerning pmd-based applications, the pmd measurement principle and its realization. Addressed markets for pmd's 3D sensors are industrial automation, automotive and the wide field of consumer applications like smartphones. Further information is available at pmdtec.com.

