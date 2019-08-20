  • Download mobile app
Infineon Launches OPTIGA™ Trust M to Improve the Security and Performance of Cloud Connected Devices and Services

by businesswireindia.com

August 20, 2019

Business Wire India
Hardware-based trust anchors are key for connected applications and smart services, whether for a robotic arm in the smart factory or automated air conditioning in a private home. The new OPTIGA™ Trust M solution from Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) helps manufacturers to enhance the security of their devices while at the same time improving overall system performance. The single-chip solution securely stores unique device credentials and enables devices to connect to the cloud up to ten times faster than software-only alternatives. It is ideal for industry and building automation, smart homes and consumer electronics.
 
Cloud service provisioning made easy

As cloud connectivity and AI-based applications continue to grow, zero-touch provisioning of devices to the network or cloud is gaining more and more traction.

When deploying OPTIGA Trust M, critical assets such as certificates and key pairs used to identify a device can be injected into the chip at Infineon’s secured factory premises. The turnkey set-up minimizes design, integration and deployment effort of embedded systems by providing a cryptographic toolbox, protected I2C interface and open source code on GitHub. Furthermore, the high-end security controller is certified according to CC EAL6+ (high) and provides advanced asymmetric cryptography. It has a lifetime of 20 years and can be securely updated in the field.
 
Infineon’s comprehensive OPTIGA family combines hardware security controllers with software in order to increase the overall security of embedded systems, including IoT end nodes, edge gateways and cloud servers. The easy-to-integrate solutions range from basic device authentication to Java card-based programmable components with extensive use case support and trusted platform modules.
 
Availibilty

The OPTIGA Trust M is available now. Evaluation kits are also provided to simplify integration of the security solutions.
 
More information is available at http://www.infineon.com/optiga-trust-m
and https://github.com/Infineon/optiga-trust-m
Source: Businesswire

