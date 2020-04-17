by businesswireindia.com

over

AGIFX /theof thehaspartas“Theis ainsaidCEOoffer our customersmostforrealtheandtheimportantas apartner forandareto afor theindustrialour increasedreach anddesign-intoour newtoletsfurtheritsstructuraland on aThisaccelerateadds aecosystemsAll this isto Infineon’s leadingsensors andsolutions forsuch asmobileThestrong R&DitsinOn 32019,Infineonforperinto anTheby the Cypressand allclearancesistoinTheistofreemillionupthreeafter Closing. Theportfoliosenablechip solutionspotentialmoreperinlong term.Infineon onethetop 10a leadercontrollers, Infineon is now alsotoisfundedonand afinancing facilityby a20andfrom Marchforthefacilityampleatstructure.isandthefinance30 percenttheissuancetheinhasthequantum.macroby thepandemic, abalance sheeta strongposition areTokeepto itsof €1plus atpathbe pursued in order tothe ratiofinancialtobackitsthe mid-term.Source: Businesswire