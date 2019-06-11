Infinera and SIAE MICROELETTRONICA Demonstrate SDN-Enabled Multi-Domain Service Orchestration for 5G Networks

by businesswireindia.com

Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and SIAE MICROELETTRONICA, a leader in wireless communications, announced the successful completion of end-to-end, software-defined networking (SDN)-enabled service orchestration across integrated IP/Multiprotocol Label Switching (MPLS) transport and microwave/millimeter-wave transport domains. Conducted in collaboration with a leading Tier 1 mobile operator, this proof of concept trial showcased the ability of network operators to simplify and automate multi-domain, multi-vendor operations as mobile networks evolve to support new high-capacity, latency-sensitive 5G services.

The trial featured seamless interworking of the SIAE MICROELETTRONICA SM-DC microwave domain controller, Infinera IP domain controller, SIAE MICROELETTRONICA AGS20 Layer3 microwave platform, Infinera Transcend Orchestrator, and Infinera 8600 Smart Router Series IP/MPLS platforms. Leveraging open, standards-based application programming interfaces, the integrated IP/MPLS and microwave transport solution provided a multi-domain, multi-vendor framework for a wide variety of SDN-enabled service creation and traffic management use cases, including:

Network and service discovery and visualization , including discovery of inventory of network elements, link topology (Layers 0-3), and network services (Layers 2-3)

, including discovery of inventory of network elements, link topology (Layers 0-3), and network services (Layers 2-3) End-to-end multi-domain service provisioning , including Layer 2 Ethernet pseudowire and Layer 3 IP virtual private networks over microwave links

, including Layer 2 Ethernet pseudowire and Layer 3 IP virtual private networks over microwave links Closed-loop automation and multi-domain optimization, including the automatic shaping of IP layer traffic based on microwave modulation and bandwidth changes

In addition to reducing operational expenses via simplified operations and service provisioning, the integrated solution enables network operators to reduce capital expenses by maximizing the utilization of existing infrastructure as end-user capacity demands scale.

“This solution builds upon our widely deployed Tier 1 edge router solutions and provides an easy way to improve operational efficiencies with an evolutionary approach to SDN migration that leverages existing infrastructure,” said Mikko Hannula, Vice President, Engineering and Product Management at Infinera. “Our joint solution with SIAE MICROELETTRONICA brings a new level of dynamic network optimization to multi-domain, multi-layer, and multi-vendor networks while reinforcing the operational benefits of open networking.”

“This implementation demonstrates how network resources can be addressed to set up services in real time across different transport technologies and network areas,” said Paolo Galbiati, Product Line Management Director at SIAE MICROELETTRONICA. “This is proof of how SDN can really serve operators in shaping their networks and fully exploiting network potential.”

