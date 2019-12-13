Inflow Technologies Partners with Checkmarx to Help Customers Deliver Secure Software Faster

Inflow Technologies Pvt. Ltd. today announced that it has partnered as a distributor with Checkmarx, the global leader in software security solutions for DevOps, to deliver Checkmarx’s Software Security Platform to customers. With this, Inflow will expand its cybersecurity portfolio and business scope, providing partners & customers with solutions to remediate vulnerabilities found throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC).

“Today’s organizations are rapidly realizing the risks that present themselves during the software design and coding phases and are turning to application security testing solutions to help them reduce these vulnerabilities,” said Rajesh Kumar, Vice President Business Technology Unit, Inflow Technologies Pvt. Ltd. “We are proud to be a part of Checkmarx’s plan to expand their strategic network of distributors and resellers in the South Asia region and support their mission of unifying security and DevOps to reduce businesses’ software exposure. We are confident that this will lead to a successful journey together.”

Inflow selected Checkmarx as it complements our existing cybersecurity portfolio, and adds an extra security layer to the ever-evolving software development landscape, and allows us to deliver the most comprehensive Software Security Platform. Checkmarx’s partner program is designed to enable resellers to offer comprehensive software security solutions, helping their customers accelerate the delivery of secure software and operate at the speed of DevOps. As the application and software threat landscape continues to evolve globally, Checkmarx is scaling its channel ecosystem in India to provide better software security to a variety of regional customers.

“Checkmarx has seen strong traction in India and South Asia, and Inflow Technologies’ comprehensive network of resellers will further boost our presence in the region,” said Ajay Bongirwar, Region Head, India & Middle East, Checkmarx. “From the start, Inflow demonstrated a deep understanding of Checkmarx and our Software Security Platform, as well as the evolving application and software threat landscape, and we’re excited about what we anticipate to be a long and successful partnership.”

“We’ve recognized a bit of a gap in India when it comes to organizations utilizing security as a service,” added Deepak Gupta, Director-Channel & Alliances (India, SAARC & Middle East). “Partnering with Inflow Technologies and additional in-market resellers will help us bridge this gap as we continue to expand our reach in the India & SAARC markets, and help customers become more proactive in addressing their software exposure.”

Comprising static application security testing (SAST), interactive application security testing (IAST), software composition analysis (SCA), and secure coding awareness solutions, the Checkmarx Software Security Platform is setting the new standard for instilling security into modern development processes. The Checkmarx platform is purpose-built for DevOps and is comprehensive across all development stages, software types, languages, and testing capabilities.

About Inflow Technologies

Inflow Technologies was founded in the year 2005 and is headquartered in Bangalore. A niche player in the IT Distribution Services market in India/South Asia. Inflow Technologies addresses the growing needs of organizations to manage and secure information more effectively and intelligently. The team at Inflow Technologies are well-versed with latest and the most powerful technologies available today for locating, organizing, managing, retrieving, analyzing, protecting, and presenting information.

Being a VAD (Value Add Distributor), we cater to Cyber Security, Unified Communications and Collaboration, Networking, Automatic Identification and Data Capture & POS, Infrastructure & Application Software, Storage Management, Electronic Security products & related Services in South Asia.

We have direct relationships with 40+Global Technology vendors, have a strong channel of 2300+ partners, offering one or more solutions to 7000+ end customers.

Learn More: www.inflowtechnologies.com.

About Checkmarx

Checkmarx is the global leader in software security solutions for modern enterprise software development. Checkmarx delivers the industry’s most comprehensive Software Security Platform that unifies with DevOps and provides static and interactive application security testing, software composition analysis and developer AppSec awareness and training programs to reduce and remediate risk from software vulnerabilities. Checkmarx is trusted by more than 40 percent of the Fortune 100 and half of the Fortune 50, including leading organizations such as SAP, Samsung and Salesforce.com.

Learn more at www.checkmarx.com.