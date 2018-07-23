  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Jul 2018, Edition - 1105, Monday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Gauri Lankesh murder: 2 more accused held by SIT in Hubli, Karnataka
  • JUST IN: Massive TIMES NOW impact, ASI suspended in Alwar
  • Hindu Mahasabha demands establishment of Hindu rashtra in India
  • MHA seeks report from Rajasthan govt on Alwar lynching
  • UPDATE: Interim relief for former FM P. Chidambaram, protection from arrest till 7 August. CBI to file detailed reply in two weeks
  • Black Money Case: Court asks Chidambarams to appear before it on July 30
  • After Cong, Aam Aadmi party raises questions about Rafale deal, asks why’s there a delay in delivery of the jets
  • Two people killed in the collapse of a 100-year-old building in Sealdah
  • Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s uncle said he was stepping down from the post in the larger interests of the party
  • BREAKING: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

Infor Appoints Jonathan Wood to General Manager for IMEA

by businesswireindia.com

July 23, 2018

Business Wire India

Infor, a leading provider of industry-specific cloud applications, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Wood as General Manager, India, Middle East, and Africa (IMEA). Wood has led Infor’s Consulting Services team for Europe since joining in 2016.
 
Reporting to Cormac Watters, Executive Vice President and General Manager EMEA, Wood will lead the IMEA business unit from Infor's office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With plans to double the region’s business in two years, Wood will be responsible for reinvigorating the channel, expanding direct customer relationships and forming new strategic alliances.
 
“Infor has demonstrated an ability to deliver mission critical cloud in every industry represented across the IMEA region. Demand for our solutions is growing exponentially as businesses recognise the value of deep industry-specific functionality, out-of-the-box. Infor is collapsing traditional implementation times from months or years to a matter of weeks allowing our customers to remain focused on their core activities,” said Jonathan Wood.
 
Wood will lead Infor’s customer-centric strategy which will leverage a new Digital Transformation hub within Infor’s Dubai office, where customers and partners will collaborate to imagine and realise their Digital potential.
 
Furthermore, he will oversee the continued expansion of the Infor footprint outside of Cloud ERP with leading solutions including Enterprise Asset Management (EAM), Infor Coleman (AI), Human Capital Management (HCM), Infor CloudSuite Financials, and Birst analytics.
 
Infor’s Channel Partner Program remains a key pillar of growth and Wood will play an instrumental role in investing in the channel, ensuring an expansion in channel territories and opportunities, as well supporting the training, enablement and specialisation needs of the Channel Partners. Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿