Ingram Micro Offers Free Migration to the Cloud

Ingram Micro Cloud today announced that it is working closely with Microsoft Corp and AvePoint, Inc. to extend the FY20 Free Migration Offer through June 30, 2020 due to popular demand. The offer has been met with enthusiastic response from channel partners, enabling them to access a free FLY migration license for easy data migration to the cloud when purchasing net new seats of Office 365 Business Premium or Microsoft 365.

AvePoint’s FLY migration enables businesses to keep all their source and destination files in sync (including permissions and metadata) to quickly consolidate and migrate their entire on-premises email in bulk or via individual containers. Partners are provided 24/7 technical support (by phone, chat and email) at no additional cost. Partners can also utilize AvePoint’s FLY license for easy migration to Office 365 from: file shares, Exchange and Hosted Exchange, Gmail, other IMAP/POP3 mailboxes, Google Drive, Teams, Groups, Slack and SharePoint.

“‘Your next migration is on us,’” said Tim Fitzgerald, vice president of channel sales at Ingram Micro Cloud, describing the popular offer. “Our partners and their customers love the ease and convenience of a FLY migration. AvePoint is a trusted provider, and the free FLY license takes away the complexity and anxiety of migrating critical email files and other crucial data to the cloud.”

To be eligible for the free license, partners must transact via Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace and have a minimum of five seats. The offer is open to members of the Ingram Micro Modern Workplace Accelerate program and requires a net new subscription of Office 365 Business Premium, Microsoft 365 Business, Microsoft E3 or Microsoft E5.

To register or learn more about this limited-time offer, visit: https://microsoft.ingrammicrocloud.com/avepoint-promo/en/index.html

