Innovative Logic USB IP PortfolioStrengthens RISC-V Ecosystem

Innovative Logic, Inc. today announced the acquisition of its USB IP by leading RISC-V IP and silicon solutions provider, SiFive. As part of the deal, SiFive has hired the majority of Innovative Logic’s employees in Bengaluru, India, to further augment SiFive’s comprehensive IP portfolio and drive the development of the next generation of controllers.

Innovative Logic’s India engineering team has been working in the USB IP domain for more than a decade, building a strong reputation for developing and implementing high quality, silicon-proven, certified USB IP. The team has led USB development from legacy USB 2.0 to next-generation USB 3.x and implemented its key IP in advanced process technology nodes.

“We are excited to add Innovative Logic’s IP assets to our current IP Portfolio,” said Naveed Sherwani, CEO of SiFive. “We welcome Innovative Logic’s India team to the SiFive family as part of our successful IP team, and look forward to expanding our IP roadmap.”

Said Dinesh Tyagi, president and CEO of Innovative Logic, Inc: “We are incredibly proud to join the RISC-V revolution under SiFive’s leadership. The synergy between SiFive’s IP growth strategy and Innovative Logic’s USB IP technology, and the combination of both talented teams will accelerate the delivery of next-generation IPs for upcoming SoC designs.”

Innovative Logic India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Innovative Logic, Inc., is one of the few product startup companies in Bengaluru, India, offering a complete USB solution to top-tier clients worldwide in close collaboration with its PHY partners.

About SiFive

SiFive is the leading provider of market-ready processor core IP, development tools and silicon solutions based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture. Led by a team of seasoned silicon executives and the RISC-V inventors, SiFive helps SoC designers reduce time-to-market and realize cost savings with customized, open-architecture processor cores, and democratizes access to optimized silicon by enabling system designers in all market verticals to build customized RISC-V based semiconductors. Located in Silicon Valley, SiFive has backing from Sutter Hill Ventures, Spark Capital, Osage University Partners, Chengwei, Huami, SK Hynix, Intel Capital, and Western Digital. For more information, visit www.sifive.com.

About Innovative Logic Inc.

Innovative Logic is a leading provider of standard based Soft IP solutions as well as high-quality design services in ASIC, FPGA, and Embedded Systems domains. Innovative Logic has a world-class team of engineers who have successfully executed different projects using the latest tools and technologies. For more information, please visit www.inno-logic.com.

