Innovid Bolsters Omni-channel Advertising Offering With Acquisition of Herolens

Innovid, the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television, today announced the acquisition of Herolens, an international advertising software company with expertise in display creative optimization technology. The acquisition expands Innovid’s existing global ad serving, dynamic creative personalization, and advanced measurement capabilities to include display formats alongside the company’s award-winning TV, video, and social solutions.

Herolens is the leading creative management platform headquartered in Latin America, focused on delivering data-driven, dynamic and personalized creative on behalf of brands such as Coke, Renault, and Mercado Libre. Known for their flexible self-service, hybrid and full-service models, clients use Herolens as a central hub for digital asset management and dynamic creative customization, as well as display ad serving.

“We’ve heard first-hand from our clients, the world’s largest TV spenders, the need to leverage data to connect all channels, including TV,” said Zvika Netter, CEO and Co-Founder, Innovid. “We continue to lead with the most advanced TV and video capabilities in the market, while also providing brands their desired goal of a single stack via adding support for display ads. With TV at the center, brands can now go deep and wide seamlessly managing connected experiences across TV video, social, mobile and display to improve customer engagement and business outcomes.”

Netter continued, “As brands look to own their data for a single view of the consumer and seek a global independent alternative to the single stack solutions provided by the duopoly of Google and Amazon, Innovid is the only leading alternative for large TV advertisers because of the depth of our offering in TV and the breadth of our offering that is now omni-channel.”

“We were impressed that the largest global brands have chosen Innovid for their video expertise, their first-to-market interactive and data-driven television formats, accredited measurement in OTT and dynamic capabilities across social platforms.” said Alan Karpovsky, Co-CEO, Herolens and selected by Forbes 30 under 30. “Joining the Innovid team will allow us to bring our display expertise to their global customers.”

A profitable company, Herolens built a strong product and engineering team which constitutes almost all of their 40 employees. They, along with the Herolens leadership team including co-founders Alan Karpovsky, Cristian Pereyra, and José Galindo will join the Innovid team. Innovid will continue to operate their office in Buenos Aires which will function as Innovid’s LATAM HQ with representatives in both Mexico and Columbia.

“We’re eager to be a core component of this omni-channel solution, and excited to join this award winning company,” said José Galindo, Co-Founder, Herolens. “From their leading innovation in connected TV to their consistent recognition as a best place to work, Innovid has a culture and commitment to excellence that resonated with us.”

Innovid is the only independent omni-channel advertising and analytics platform built for television. We use data to enable the personalization, delivery, and measurement of ads across the widest breadth of digitally enabled channels in the market including TV, video, display, social, and OOH. Innovid serves a global client base of brands, agencies, and publishers through over twelve offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

