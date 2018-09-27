  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
27 Sep 2018, Edition - 1171, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • CBI files case against VMS Pvt Ltd, as PNB officials have been accused in another scam worth 539 crores
  • The issue won’t be referred to a larger bench
  • SC upholds 1994 judgment, petition for review rejected, ‘1994 order not applicable to this case’
  • Ayodhya case to be heard from October 29
  • SC begins reading out judgment
  • AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi politicises SC’s Adultery verdict, says ‘Teen Talaq criminalised, not Adultery’
  • Supreme Court declares Section 497 unconstitutional
  • Section 497 declared unconstitutional
  • CJI and Justice Khanwilkar says adultery can be a ground for divorce but not a criminal offence
  • Judges arrive in court, CJI begins reading opinion, verdict on Adultery Law shortly
Instant Discounts on Flipkart With Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard for Next 24Hrs Only

by businesswireindia.com

September 27, 2018

Business Wire India
Bajaj Finance Ltd., the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering incredible discounts on transactions made on Flipkart through Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard. The SuperCard users can avail instant discounts of 5% (max. Rs. 750/-) on a minimum transaction value of Rs. 10,000/- on purchase of products across categories. The offer is also valid on purchase made by the add-on card users shopping on Flipkart. The offer is valid only for next 24 hours and ends on 27th September 2018 midnight.

The users shopping on Flipkart just need to opt for EMI payment option, at the time of checkout, with Bajaj Finserv RBL SuperCard to avail this offer. The instant discount will be applied as soon as they fill in the details on the payment page and proceed.

With each transaction made online through Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard, users earn 2 reward points on a spend of Rs. 100. The rewards point gets credited in their account at the end of each month. The SuperCard also offers exciting spend based reward points as the user achieve each annual milestone.
Source: Businesswire

