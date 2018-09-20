Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida Holds an Orientation for the New Students

by businesswireindia.com

During the programme, the new batch of students was also introduced to the Faculty and Staff of IMS.

Institute of Management Studies (IMS) Noida conducted the orientation day ‘Shikshaarambh 2018’ for the new batches at Noida campus. The purpose of the event was to discuss the academic and non-academic activities of the institute with the students.On the occasion, renowned personalities like Nirmal Singh, Coach, Indian Sports Authority, Dipak Malik, Coach, Indian Table Tennis, Gautam Dagar, Indian Rugby Team Captain, Varun Khullar, Paytm VP and Atul Mehtani, Manager – Operations, Shiamak Davar Group, were present.interacted with the students through her welcome address. She shed light on the educational philosophy of IMS and also said that we have been delighted that the students of IMS have been honored with the gold medal by getting the maximum marks in the examination for the last seven years.Guidance will be done under the experienced faculty of institutions like IIMs and IITs and they will get the quality of education along with the friendly environment., “The institute has started 16 non-academic clubs for the overall development of the students. In the coming times, institution and students will help in getting national and international recognition.” She also described the theme of the programme which was People, Planet and Plant (PPP). She also said, “Our effort is to develop the moral values of the students as well as the bookish knowledge, through which we can create a better society and nation in the coming times.”Source: Businesswire