International Brand Equity to Host 4th IBE India Property Awards 2019 and Conference

International Brand Equity, the leading business, and brands magazine has announced its 4annual “India Property Awards 2019 and Conference”, which will be held in The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru on Friday, 2nd August 2019. The theme for this year’s conference is “Indian Real Estate changing scenario with regulatory transformations.”The Categories of the India Property Awards 2019 includes Real Estate Companies, Property Consultants, IPC, Finance, Industry leaders Interior Designers, Architects, Prop Tech, and its allied industry. The selection criteria include parameters like – Infrastructure, Years in business, Annual Growth, Completed Projects, Feedback from customers, Feedback from the Industry Bodies.In short, IPA aims at acknowledging success, recognizing contributions, appreciating efforts and celebrating growth of the contributors as the real estate industry widely remains a major contributor to the economic development of India.“The IBE India Property Awards and Conference is a conducive platform to exchange ideas regarding the initiatives that will enable this growth and we look forward to insightful conversations over the course of the event, said Suman Lata,” Editor in Chief, International Brand Equity, APAC and India.To register for the awards, clickSource: Businesswire