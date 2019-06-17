International Vacation Rental Management Company Vacasa Achieves 80% more Productivity with Hiver

Vacasa, one of the largest international vacation rental management companies in the US, deployed Hiver – a SaaS based email collaboration tool – to improve visibility and information exchange across the organisation using shared inboxes. The Hiver solution helps teams manage group emails with faster access and better analytics, resulting in faster response time and resolution of customer requests.

Vacasa is North America’s largest full-service vacation rental company and manages a growing portfolio of more than 13,000 vacation homes. It leverages industry leading technology to drive revenue for homeowners and provides unforgettable experiences for guests. Vacasa is focussed on balancing homeowners' requirements and guests’ needs, thus making customer support a very strategic area for them.

Previously, Vacasa was using Google Groups to manage support emails. However, the customer response time and ticket resolution had been sluggish. Tracking tickets and monitoring messages being sent to the customer had become a hassle too.

This became a major concern area and the Vacasa team started looking for a solution to manage their customer support better. They wanted a helpdesk solution inside Gmail, in order to avoid having to train their agents. They opted for Hiver’s shared inbox solution which allows agents to handle support emails right from their own Gmail inboxes.

The implementation of the Hiver solution has resulted in every Vacasa agent closing 60 percent more tickets every day and customers getting their problems resolved 80 percent faster than before.

Additionally, Hiver’s analytics provides actionable critical data like Average Time to First Response, Average Time to Close for every agent, amongst others. Hiver’s analytics helps managers monitor how individual members of the team are performing, what they are working on and ensuring that the workload is well distributed across the team.

Sonia Cruz, Owner Care Manager for South America, Vacasa, said, “With Hiver’s Shared Inbox, we are able to ensure instant task assignment to agents. Also, with agents using the Email Notes feature, there is no longer a need for exchanging emails for internal conversations.”

“With the growing needs of the business, it became imperative to deploy a strong collaboration tool in order to align the customer support processes. After we started using Hiver, the team is more organized than ever. With Hiver’s analytics, I can identify which agent is doing well and which ones need coaching. The support team is now 80 percent more productive with Hiver,” added Sonia.

“We’re delighted Vacasa has chosen Hiver to take its business to the next level,” said Niraj Ranjan, Co-founder & CEO – Hiver. “Vacasa is a strong example of how organizations can manage their Google Groups and shared inboxes efficiently. Vacasa has moved past the challenges they were facing with email collaboration and increased productivity by using Hiver. The impact was immediate as the users didn’t need to learn a new interface or master any complex features that come with other solutions in this space."

About Vacasa

Vacasa is North America’s largest vacation rental management company and offers real estate, property management and other related services directly and through licensed subsidiaries. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Vacasa and its subsidiaries manage a growing portfolio of more than 13,000 vacation homes in the U.S., Europe, South and Central America, and Africa. In nine years, Vacasa has grown to more than 3,000 employees.

For more information, please visit www.vacasa.com.

About Hiver

Hiver is a leading provider of email collaboration solutions. Hiver transforms Gmail into a collaboration tool by enabling teams to easily manage shared email accounts, like [email protected] Co-founded by Niraj Ranjan and Nitesh Nandy, Hiver is based out of Bengaluru and San Jose. Hiver has over 1,400 customers across 30 countries, including Hubspot, Harvard University, Vacasa and Shutterstock.