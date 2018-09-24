International Women Seafarers Foundation “Vision Connect – Chennai 2018”: a step to Bridge Gaps

IWSF hosts “Vision Connect-2018” at Chennai for encouraging participation of women in seafaring.

This is a unique event to connect lady seafarers and shipping companies

IWSF is also focusing on improving learning areas for Lady Seafarers

International Women Seafarers Foundation (IWSF) organized “Vision Connect-Chennai 2018” in Chennai on the 21st Sept, 2018 to connect the maritime industry with lady seafarers. The event was graced by Dr. Malini V Shankar, IAS, Director General of Shipping & Secretary to Government of India. This is the first in a series of 3 events planned to earmark the first anniversary of IWSF. Other two will be held in Kolkata and Mumbai on 28th Sept and 5th Oct respectively.

It has been almost 3 decades since women entered into seafaring profession. But still, there is a lack of awareness among the general mass about participation of women in seafaring. Further, while there is no taboo at the academic stage, lady seafarers still face resistance from some shipping companies and onboard colleagues.

Speaking about the occasion, Dr. Malini V Shankar said, "I appreciate the efforts taken by International Women Seafarers Foundation in connecting the lady seafarers with the shipping industry. I sincerely hope that it will help the maritime fraternity to widen their perspective and adopt an inclusive approach in seafaring.”

Ms. Suneeti Bala, one of the Founder trustees and presently, the Managing Trustee, said, “IWSF does not promote reservations or any special privilege but seeks equal opportunity for ladies in this profession. We hope this platform helps the maritime community to bring out a positive perception about ladies in seafaring. We have taken some learnings out of the various discussions that have happened during the event and intend to work on it in the coming days. The list of recommendations will be shared with the industry as a report on completion of all three planned events.”

The event was organised by the IWSF Chennai Chapter office bearers, Ms. Sweta Sutar and Ms. Jennifer Lenceia.

The initiative of IWSF was well received by Maritime industry present in Chennai, with good interaction on challenges and proposed solutions from both ends. The event was attended by over 100 Marine Industry Representatives.

International Women Seafarers foundation (IWSF), was launched in November 2017 to promote and support women seafarers in their shipping career. A woman is faced with numerous challenges in their pursuit of a sailing career. IWSF aims to understand and overcome the challenges faced by young lady seafarers and companies employing them.

