InterSystems Wins Two 2020 Best in KLAS Awards

InterSystems, a global leader in information technology platforms for health, business, and government applications, announced that KLAS Research has named InterSystems TrakCare® unified healthcare information system as the 2020 Best in KLAS award winner in the Asia/Oceania Region for Global Acute Care EMR, and InterSystems HealthShare® Unified Care Record as the Category Leader for Interoperability Platforms.

The “2020 Best in KLAS Global Software Services” report is based on satisfaction ratings gathered in 2019 by healthcare providers in two segments: Acute Care Electronic Medical Records (EMRs) and the Interoperability Platforms category. It recognizes the software organizations that have excelled in helping healthcare professionals deliver better patient care.

“Providers and payers demand better performance, usability, and interoperability from their vendor partners every year,” said Adam Gale, president at KLAS. “Best in KLAS winners set the standard of excellence in their market segment. Earning a Best in KLAS award should both excite and humble the recipients. It serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors.”

Each year, KLAS research collects feedback from thousands of healthcare providers to offer an honest, accurate, and impartial overview of vendor performance in the industry. The Category Leader designation is reserved for top performing solutions that lead select market segments.

TrakCare has been recognized six times with a Best in KLAS Global (Non-US) award in the Patient Administration System and Acute Care EMR categories. This is the first year TrakCare has been recognized with the Global Acute Care EMR award for the Asia/Oceania Region. TrakCare unified healthcare information system is trusted by leading healthcare providers in 25 countries and allows healthcare providers to deliver safer, more efficient, and better coordinated care.

As Category Leader for Interoperability Platforms, InterSystems HealthShare Unified Care Record received a remarkable 91/100 approval rating. HealthShare Unified Care Record helps providers, payers, consumers, social care and wellness services, researchers, and solution developers overcome the challenges of decentralized data by creating a shared, comprehensive, and unified care record.

“As a global organization, InterSystems sees first-hand how care is delivered in a variety of scenarios and the unique technology challenges different regions encounter,” said Christine Chapman, Vice President for TrakCare at InterSystems. “Through these insights, we are able to customize our products and services to provide our customers a more robust offering that meets their needs. We are continuously looking to provide our customers with the best technology possible, and this recognition is evidence that we are achieving our goal.”

“At InterSystems, we pride ourselves in developing and delivering technology solutions that empower our customers and partners with healthy data to improve the delivery of patient care and support data analytics and AI efforts,” said Don Woodlock, Vice President of HealthShare for InterSystems. “We know interoperability is at the heart of the unified healthcare record, and the 2020 KLAS Research Report validates the work we do to create a seamless process for our partners, and as a result, better patient outcomes.”

About InterSystems

InterSystems is the information engine that powers some of the world’s most important applications. In healthcare, business, government, and other sectors where lives and livelihoods are at stake, InterSystems has been a strategic technology provider since 1978. InterSystems is a privately held company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts (USA), with offices worldwide, and its software products are used daily by millions of people in more than 80 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.intersystems.com/.

About KLAS

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world’s healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance. To learn more about KLAS and the insights we provide, visit https://klasresearch.com/.

