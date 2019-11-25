INTTRA by E2open and Maersk to Provide Spot Rates for Booking Ocean Shipments on the INTTRA Platform

by businesswireindia.com

INTTRA by E2open (INTTRA), the largest neutral digital network and information provider at the center of the ocean shipping industry, today announced spot rate search and booking capabilities on its booking platform. The initial launch of this capability is with Maersk Spot integrated into the web booking experience. INTTRA is the first third-party ocean booking platform to offer this capability for shippers to search and secure competitive rates for short-term volume. The feature is rolling-out regionally for shippers who book via the INTTRA platform.

Maersk Spot is a new digital offering that provides customers 24/7 access to available rates with a loading guarantee. “Maersk Spot radically simplifies the buying experience for our customers. Today’s offline process can be up to 13 individual steps, often involving a lot of communication and paper work from rate sheets to terms and conditions and surcharges, etc. With Maersk Spot, this cumbersome process is reduced to five simple and integrated steps – all online,” says Silvia Ding, global head of ocean products at Maersk.

“We have now been running the Maersk Spot product as one of our core ocean product offerings on Maersk.com since the beginning of 2019. We are therefore excited to add the Maersk Spot option ‘externally’ as well on the INTTRA ocean booking platform. By enabling Maersk Spot on INTTRA, we want to make the product available on a platform, where customers are used to making their transactions. Our goal is to make the whole transaction as simple and efficient as possible,” says Ding.

Availability of this feature on the INTTRA booking platform further streamlines the ocean shipment process. “We are delighted to be able to add Maersk’s newest spot rate capabilities on this platform for our customers,” said Pawan Joshi, executive vice president of product management and strategy at E2open. “Over the last 12 months, E2open’s global transportation and logistics portfolio has grown with the addition and convergence of strong capabilities of INTTRA, Cloud Logistics and Amber Road into a single, unified platform. As the world’s largest ocean shipping and beneficial cargo owner (BCO) supply chain network, fixed and dynamic spot rate capabilities can create more win-win scenarios for carriers and shippers allowing them to streamline and optimize their overall operations.”

About Maersk

Part of the A.P. Moller – Maersk group headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Maersk is the world’s largest integrated container logistics company connecting and simplifying trade to help customers grow their business.

Every day, a dedicated team of 76,000 operating in 130 countries share their expertise with customers around the world to optimize their supply chains, maximize their distribution networks and most of all realize their business potential. Maersk is devoted to creating simple and reliable solutions for customers, continuously lifting industry standards and enabling global trade in the most sustainable manner possible. For more information: www.maersk.com

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from customers, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply and logistics ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered. Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open, the E2open logo, Global Knowledge and Harmony are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC or its affiliates. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Businesswire