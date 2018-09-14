Intuit Names Wealth Cafe as the First Ever Finalist From India in the Top Five Firm of the Future Contest

Business Wire IndiaIntuit Inc
. (Nasdaq: INTU) announced Wealth Café Business Advisors Pvt Ltd
as a top five finalist in its annual Intuit QuickBooks Global Firm of the Future contest, which seeks to find bookkeeping, full-service accounting and tax firms, who best embrace online technologies to grow their practices and help their small business clients succeed and prosper.
The Firm of the Future contest, now in its fourth year, invited bookkeeping, full-service accounting and tax firms in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States and, for the first time, India to showcase how they see the value of the cloud, serve as a trusted advisor to their clients, and grow their practice with modern marketing techniques. New this year, firms were also asked to include a story of how they helped a small business client overcome a challenge and achieve success. Participating firms and the small business clients named in their submissions were entered for the chance at over INR 97 lakhs (USD 135,000) in prizes.
“We are delighted to announce Wealth Café as the first Firm of the Future contest finalist from India,
” said Sanket Atal, Managing Director, Intuit India. “By embracing the future with latest technologies to expand their role of being a trusted advisor, evolving their practices and growing their business in innovative ways, Wealth Café truly embodies what it means to be Firm of the Future.”
Founded in 2012, Wealth Café provides solutions to the challenges faced by SMEs in India in the areas of Accounting, Taxation, Compliance, Financial Management and host of other Management Services. They help clients connect the dots and find the most appropriate solution with attention to detail while not losing out the sight of the big picture. Wealth Café
provide clear, concise and practice advice based on in-depth knowledge of accounts, taxation finance and regulatory framework within which their clients operate and have a full understanding of their overall business objectives. Headquartered in Mumbai, they also have offices in Delhi NCR, Indore and Pune.
“We are excited to be selected as the first-ever Finalist for the QBO Firm of the Future from India,”
said Harsh Vardhan Dawar, Founder and Director, Wealth Café Business Advisors Pvt Ltd. “QuickBooks Online is central to our cloud-based service offering of anytime anywhere accounting. We love QBO's simplicity and their customer service has been impeccable. The government's push for #digitalindia and GST implementation is resulting in more SMEs joining the organized sector. We see new age advisors like us playing a big role in serving these SMEs in partnership with new age applications like QBO. For now, our eyes are set on winning the Global Firm of the Future 2018.”
The five finalists and the small businesses identified by each firm in their contest submission will each receive approx. INR 3.6 lakhs (USD 5,000) cash prize and one free ticket and all-expense paid trip to Intuit’s annual conference, QuickBooks Connect
, November 5-7, in San Jose, California. The grand prize winner and the small business they support will be revealed on the main stage on November 5, and receive additional cash prizes of approx. INR 18 lakhs and INR 10.8 lakhs (USD 25,000 USD and USD 15,000) respectively.
Ariege Misherghi, Global Leader of Intuit’s Accountant Segment, Small Business and Self-Employed Group and a panel of qualified judges from Intuit’s global sites selected the top five finalists who best personify the attributes of Firms of the Future. The top five finalists provided written submissions highlighting their firm’s work, culture and vision to demonstrate why they deserve to be named as a Firm of the Future, along with their story about how they helped a specific client to succeed.
In addition to the top 5 Finalists, Intuit also announced 10 runners-up across the 5 countries. The 10 runners-up will each receive a cash prize of approx. INR 1.8 lakhs (USD 2,500) and the small businesses identified by each runner-up will be awarded a cash prize of approx. INR 72,000 (USD 1,000). The India runners-up of the contest are:
In the next phase of the contest, each finalist will develop a creative video that demonstrates what makes their firm a Firm of the Future. Intuit will provide a videographer and producer for filming and work directly with each finalist to develop a high-quality video entry. Once complete, the videos will be available for public voting in an online gallery on the Firm of the Future website.
The voting period is open from October 16 to 31, 2018. For every vote and social share that takes place during the voting period, a donation from Intuit will be made to Kiva.org (approx.
INR 18 lakhs i.e. USD 25,000).
Register
for QuickBooks Connect and meet the five finalists in-person in November and see the grand prize winner announced on stage. Speakers at this year’s conference include Alex Rodriguez, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of A-Rod Corp, Mindy Kaling, Actor, Writer, Producer and Director and Dylan Lauren, CEO and Founder of Dylan’s Candy Bar.
To join the conversation, share on Facebook
, Twitter
and LinkedIn
using #QBFirmOfTheFuture.
Source: Businesswire