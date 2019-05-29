IRB Infra’s FY19 Consolidated Income up 18% to Rs. 6903 Crs; Q4 Consolidated Income up 40% to Rs.1999 Crs

FY19 EBITDA up 10% at Rs. 3,133 Crs; PAT up 7% at Rs. 850 Crs

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. (IRB), India’s leading and one of the largest highway infrastructure developers, have posted Consolidated Income of Rs. 1,999 Crs for Q4 and Rs. 6,903 Crs for entire FY19; which is up by 40% and 18% respectively as compared to the corresponding period of FY18.

IRB Infra's consolidated income for FY19 up by 18%; and 40% for Q4

For the entire FY19, Company’s EBITDA went up by 10% to Rs. 3,133 Crs; whereas the Q4 EBITDA went up by 14% to Rs. 811 Crs. Company registered Q4 profit of Rs. 208 Crs.

The Company, in its Board Meeting today held at Mumbai, announced the Q4 FY19 Financial Results.

Mr. Virendra D. Mhaiskar, Chairman & Managing Director, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. said, “It was yet another remarkable year as we clocked 18% revenue growth, even with transfer of seven operating assets to IRB InvIT last year, and a successful completion of Pune Solapur concession this year. We started our first HAM project in Gujarat and construction is going on full swing across projects. With almost Rs. 11,000 Crs of order book we have strong visibility over following two years, which will keep improving with addition of new projects. We expect the pace of awards to strengthen with elections now being over and large number of projects already lined up by NHAI. A very welcoming move from the Authority includes increased proportion of projects being considered on BOT model which we will continue to participate as the opportunity unfolds.”

The highlights of IRB Infra’s Financial Performance are as follows:

Q4 FY19 v/s. Q4 FY18

Sr. No. Particulars Q4 FY19 (In Rs. Cr.) Q4 FY18 (In Rs. Cr.) % YoY 1 Total Income 1,999 1,432 40% 2 EBITDA 811 709 14% 3 Profit before tax 361 384 (6%) 4 Net Profit 208 240 (13%)

FY 2019 v/s. FY 2018

Sr. No. Particulars FY19 (In Rs. Cr.) FY18 (In Rs. Cr.) % Increase / (Decrease) 1 Total Income 6,903 5,863 18% 2 EBITDA 3,133 2,848 10% 3 Profit before tax 1,473 1,337 10% 4 Net Profit including extraordinary items 850 920 (8%) 5 Net Profit excluding extraordinary items 850 793 7%

The highlights of business performance for FY19 are:

Achieved Project COD for the Yedeshi – Aurangabad BOT Project and started tolling.

Refinanced project debt for Kaithal Rajasthan from 11% to 9.5%, implying yearly savings of 150 bps on debt of approximately Rs. 1400 crores.

Received Appointed Date from NHAI for Vadodara – Kim Expressway project under Hybrid Annuity Model; construction activity commenced.

Achieved Financial Closure for all three HAM Projects at the Bid Project Cost, despite the tough lending scenario and market conditions.

CRISIL has initiated credit rating with “A+ Positive Outlook” for long term loan facilities.

About IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (IRB) is one of the largest private roads and highways infrastructure developers in India.

The Company’s portfolio of 23 projects comprises 20 BOT and 3 HAM projects. BOT segment includes 7 operational projects; 4 projects under Tolling & Construction, 7 projects under O & M contracts as a Project Manager for IRB InvIT and another two projects under construction. In HAM space, one project is under construction and appointed date is awaited from NHAI for other two.

IRB Group, in the 21st year of its journey towards excellence since inception, has achieved an unmatchable milestone of more than 12,600 lane Kms, along with almost 20% share in India’s prestigious Golden Quadrilateral project; which is the largest by any private highways infrastructure developers in India.

Company’s construction order book as on 31st March 2019 stands at approximately Rs. 11,000 Crores.