  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்

FLASH NEWS:

  • More than Rs 5 crore recovered in I-T raids on Sasikala’s family
  • Brazil, France register easy wins as England-Germany ends in stalemate
  • US, South Korea start drills in show of force against North Korea
  • Kidambi Srikanth has pulled out of the China Open Superseries due to a niggle
  • Bengal doctor criticises state govt on dengue outbreak handling, gets suspended
  • Chhattisgarh: 8 Maoists arrested from Chintagufa forests of Sukma

Coimbatore

IT search on Kodanad estate premises continues for the fourth day

Covai Post Network

November 12, 2017

The Income Tax raid continues for the fourth day at Green Tea Estate near here in Nilgiris District.

A five-member team is on the job at the 670 acre estate in Curzon, said to be purchased by the former chief minister, Jayalalithaa and her aide V K Sasikala some five year ago. The place is situated six kms from the Kodanadu estate in Kothagiri in Nilgiris district, police said.

IT sleuths, who were searching the houses and commercial complex belonging to sand merchant O Arumugasamy and Sajeevan, a furniture manufacturer from Coimbatore , who had supplied interiors to the Kodanadu bungalow, completed their task yesterday.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Coimbatore
25°

DAM water Level

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿