IT search on Kodanad estate premises continues for the fourth day

The Income Tax raid continues for the fourth day at Green Tea Estate near here in Nilgiris District.

A five-member team is on the job at the 670 acre estate in Curzon, said to be purchased by the former chief minister, Jayalalithaa and her aide V K Sasikala some five year ago. The place is situated six kms from the Kodanadu estate in Kothagiri in Nilgiris district, police said.

IT sleuths, who were searching the houses and commercial complex belonging to sand merchant O Arumugasamy and Sajeevan, a furniture manufacturer from Coimbatore , who had supplied interiors to the Kodanadu bungalow, completed their task yesterday.