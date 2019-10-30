itel Celebrates 5 Cr. Customers in India with an Innovative TikTok Campaign; Crosses 2 Billion Views in Three Days

itel, leading brand in sub 5K segment recently celebrated milestone of 5 crore+ customers across India within three years of its entry in the market. As a part of this celebration, the brand initiated an innovative social media campaign on TikTok and clocked over 2 billion views in just three days and managed to get over 3000+ organic UGC on the audio. The social media campaign was conceptualized, designed and executed by influencer marketing agency, MAD Influence.

Under the campaign, users had to upload videos performing on a song specially composed for itel titled as ‘Apna time aa gaya, itel ka Jaadu cha gaya’ sung by Ullumanati and Viruss. While uploading, users had to use tags such as Apna Time Aayaga, itel Ka jadu Cha Gaya, itel phone Desh ka Phone and #itelindia5crore with a clip for their meme usage.

As token of appreciation, itel awarded itel Smartphones, vouchers and goodies to 5 winners each for three consecutive days for the hashtag challenge #itelindia5crore. The winner of the campaign was also facilitated with offers on their latest smartphone ‘A46’ (2GB+32Gb), priced at Rs. 4999 only.

On the acquisition of 5 crore+ happy customers, Mr. Goldee Patnaik, Marketing Head, itel Mobile India said, “The growing affinity for the brand across India has helped itel to emerge as one of the leading brands in sub 5K smartphone segment in offline market. The itel family is growing stronger and has already reached a landmark of 5 Crore+ happy customers in just about three years of its operation in India which is a testimonial of its commitment and growth in India. On the campaign, with Tiktok gaining popularity in Tier 3 and above cities and itel being mass market brand, it becomes a great platform to spread our brand awareness and at same time engage with our consumers. We are overwhelmed to witness amazing user engagement and the success of our TikTok campaign.”

In a nutshell, the social media campaign with a tag i.e. #itelindia5crore on TikTok (India’s craziest social app) and Helo (India’s coolest social app) was aimed at spreading brand awareness around itel and for celebrating achievement of 5 crore+ customer mark.

