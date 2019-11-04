It’s a Sip. It’s a Bite. It’s Rani Float, a Fruit Juice With Real Fruit Pieces Inside!

by businesswireindia.com

‘Drink it or Chunk it’ as Coca-Cola brings its delectable fruit drink to India.

A move to strengthen the “Fruit Circular Economy ” by adding Indian Fruits into Rani

​Not at home and want to grab a quick snack? Want to drink your fruit and eat it too? The youth of today are constantly on the move and are looking for a differentiated hack to satiate their hunger, Rani Float, the latest offering from Coca-Cola’s global basket, nowfor the Indian youth, steps in to offer a delicious and ready to drink snack.Made with, Rani Float is truly one of its kind delicious blend of fruit juice and real fruit pieces. This chunky delight is priced at INR 35/- for 180 ml and available in two scrumptious flavors: Peach and Strawberry-Banana. It is designed especially for the millennial youth who want a differentiated fruit snacking experience. The launch of Rani Float is also a significant addition to The Coca-Cola Company’s beverages portfolio and underlines its focus on theenabling farmers to increase their yield through sourcing fruits to launch fruit-based beverages.Speaking on the launchsaid, “We’re excited to bring Rani Float to India, the latest example of Coca-Cola’s strategy to offer more choices to consumers and catering to their diverse tastes and preferences across beverage categories. Rani float is a convenient on-the-go snack that comes with a differentiated proposition – fruit drink with real fruit pieces. We are even more excited that we locally source fruits for Rani Float that is in line with our commitments towards the Fruit Circular Economy. We will continue to enhance the portfolio of innovative fruit based beverages.”commented, “After many months of preparation, Coca-Cola India, together with its manufacturing and distribution partners, have launched Rani Float and we are now ready to make India a major global market for the Rani brand. Given the size of the market and the huge growth potential, I am confident that our new partnership will enable Rani to live up to its name as the “Queen” of juices in India.”Rani Float is currently available in metro cities across India. Coca-Cola will make Rani Float available to a wider consumer audience through Reliance Retail stores in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Guntur, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi NCR, Chennai and Sirhind.The brand will soon roll out a range of activities, digital and social media initiatives to engage with consumers. In the coming months, Rani Float will expand the range by introducing more flavors.Rani Float was launched in 1982, by Aujan Industries, a business based in Saudi Arabia. In 2011 it formed a joint venture with Coca-Cola thereby creating Rani Refreshments, the owner of the Rani brand.Source: Businesswire