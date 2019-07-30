J Mitra & Co Awarded for Innovation & Research in Healthcare at the Global Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019

by businesswireindia.com

Year Achievement 2011 Launched Typhoid antibody test 2010 Launched Dengue NS1 Ag & antibody Rapid test kit

Launched Chikungunya antibody test kit 2007 Launched Lepto IgM & IgG antibody test kit 2006 Launched 4TH Generation HIV Elisa & Rapid test Launched First time Launch of T.B Antigen kit 2005 Launch of T.B Antibody test Kit 2001 Hepatitis-B Strip and Card tests launched 2000 HCV RAPID Test HCV ELISA Tests launched 1999 HIV W.BLOT Test kit officially inaugurated by Prime Minister, Mr. Atal Bihari Bajpai 1997 HIV ELISA Test Kit launched

Hepatitis-B test kit launched 1996 HIV TRI-DOT (Rapid Screening test) for AIDS launched in India based on In -house Research and Development 1987 Monoclonal Blood Grouping Reagents launched

In-house R&D unit recognized by DSIR, Ministry of Science Technology

India’s leading in-vitro diagnostics company, J Mitra & Co has been awarded for Innovation & Research in Healthcare at the 7th Global Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019 held in Delhi. This prestigious award was given out to J Mitra & Co by the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Sri Ashwini Kr Choubey.J Mitra & Co is a research-based biotechnology company that has been driving innovation in the healthcare (diagnostics) space since 1969. With over 55 patents to its credit which is the highest in its segment, J Mitra and Co has been constantly innovating to bring cost effective potent solutions for the global healthcare industry.J Mitra’s latest innovation is India’s first portable diagnostic solution – the iQuant immunoassay analyzer. Launched in collaboration with IIT Madras’ HTIC (Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre), this portable state-of-the-art Fluorescence Immunoassay Analyzer provides quantitative and qualitative determination of blood test parameter – that includes TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone), T3 (Tri-iodo thyronine), T4 (Thyroxin), Vitamin D, Dengue NS1 Antigen, Dengue IgM, Dengue IgG and HbA1c test. With this innovation, various highly-active and sought-after diagnostic solutions are now available across the country and in the remotest of locations at the fraction of a cost.Speaking on the occasion, Jatin Mahajan, managing director, J Mitra said, “Innovation is the cornerstone of everything that we do at this company. We believe in launching innovative, path-breaking products that greatly influence the detection and diagnostic process, which hasten the treatment and cure process – resulting in a healthier India, in line with government’s healthcare-for-all initiative.”This is a home-grown innovative solution – a “completely Made-in-India” offering. While being the most cost-effective solution available in the market today, what sets it apart is the fact that it is completely portable. It can be carried with ease and has a self-sustaining power supply. It is thus quite suited for Indian conditions, especially for remote and electricity-dark areas.Other noteworthy Innovations by J Mitra & Co over the years have beenSource: Businesswire