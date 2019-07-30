J Mitra & Co Awarded for Innovation & Research in Healthcare at the Global Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019

Business Wire India
India’s leading in-vitro diagnostics company, J Mitra & Co has been awarded for Innovation & Research in Healthcare at the 7th Global Healthcare Excellence Awards 2019 held in Delhi. This prestigious award was given out to J Mitra & Co by the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Sri Ashwini Kr Choubey.
J Mitra & Co is a research-based biotechnology company that has been driving innovation in the healthcare (diagnostics) space since 1969. With over 55 patents to its credit which is the highest in its segment, J Mitra and Co has been constantly innovating to bring cost effective potent solutions for the global healthcare industry.
J Mitra’s latest innovation is India’s first portable diagnostic solution – the iQuant immunoassay analyzer. Launched in collaboration with IIT Madras’ HTIC (Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre), this portable state-of-the-art Fluorescence Immunoassay Analyzer provides quantitative and qualitative determination of blood test parameter – that includes TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone), T3 (Tri-iodo thyronine), T4 (Thyroxin), Vitamin D, Dengue NS1 Antigen, Dengue IgM, Dengue IgG and HbA1c test. With this innovation, various highly-active and sought-after diagnostic solutions are now available across the country and in the remotest of locations at the fraction of a cost.
Speaking on the occasion, Jatin Mahajan, managing director, J Mitra said, “Innovation is the cornerstone of everything that we do at this company. We believe in launching innovative, path-breaking products that greatly influence the detection and diagnostic process, which hasten the treatment and cure process – resulting in a healthier India
, in line with government’s healthcare-for-all initiative.”
This is a home-grown innovative solution – a “completely Made-in-India” offering. While being the most cost-effective solution available in the market today, what sets it apart is the fact that it is completely portable. It can be carried with ease and has a self-sustaining power supply. It is thus quite suited for Indian conditions, especially for remote and electricity-dark areas.
Other noteworthy Innovations by J Mitra & Co over the years have been
|Year
|Achievement
|2011
|
- Launched Typhoid antibody test
|2010
|
- Launched Dengue NS1 Ag & antibody Rapid test kit
- Launched Chikungunya antibody test kit
|2007
|
- Launched Lepto IgM & IgG antibody test kit
|2006
|
- Launched 4TH Generation HIV Elisa & Rapid test
|
|
- Launched First time Launch of T.B Antigen kit
|2005
|
- Launch of T.B Antibody test Kit
|2001
|
- Hepatitis-B Strip and Card tests launched
|2000
|
- HCV RAPID Test HCV ELISA Tests launched
|1999
|
- HIV W.BLOT Test kit officially inaugurated by Prime Minister, Mr. Atal Bihari Bajpai
|1997
|
- HIV ELISA Test Kit launched
- Hepatitis-B test kit launched
|1996
|
- HIV TRI-DOT (Rapid Screening test) for AIDS launched in India based on In -house Research and Development
|1987
|
- Monoclonal Blood Grouping Reagents launched
- Blood Grouping Reagents launched
- In-house R&D unit recognized by DSIR, Ministry of Science Technology
