J Mitra & Co Awarded TUV SUD Certification

by businesswireindia.com

J Mitra & Co., India’s leading In-vitro Diagnostic Company, has bagged the TUV SUD Certification, which automatically pushes them in the global big league. TUV SUD is the gold standard in certification for the healthcare industry.TUV SUD certification was awarded to J Mitra & Co., for ‘Design & development, Manufacturing, Distribution & Marketing of RAPID, ELISA, Confirmatory, Blood Grouping and Fluorescence immunoassay based In-vitro Diagnostic Reagent Test Kits’.Earlier, in March, the company was also awarded the ICMED 13485 Certification. Indian Certification for Medical Devices (ICMED) Certification is India’s First indigenous quality assurance system.J Mitra & Co. already has ISO 9001:2015, WHO-GMP and CE certifications in line with its exceptional high-quality standards and exports to more than 45 countries worldwide.Speaking on the occasion, Jatin Mahajan, Managing Director, J Mitra & Co. said, “These certifications are a great testimony to the quality standards adopted by J Mitra & Co. India is no longer a developing country, but in fact, in many cases like this, it equates and surpasses the norms laid down in many of the developed countries. India is well-established in the global manufacturing and healthcare map.”Source: Businesswire