J. Mitra Launches iQuant

8 Separate diagnostic tests

Works on battery power

Portable. Can reach patients

Carry in a bag for non-road locations

Trained technician Not required

Results within 10–30 mins

Economical solution

Ideal for low-resource setting

J. Mitra has launched India’s first portable diagnostic solution – the iQuant immunoassay analyzer in the Indian market. Launched in collaboration with IIT Madras’ HTIC (Healthcare Technology Innovation Centre), this portable is a state-of-the-art Fluorescence Immunoassay Analyzer for quantitative and qualitative determination of blood test parameter – that includes TSH (Thyroid Stimulating Hormone), T3 (Tri-iodo thyronine), T4 (Thyroxin), Vitamin D, Dengue NS1 Antigen, Dengue IgM, Dengue IgG and HbA1c test. Beta-testing for the product had been going on for the past 8 months and has generated tremendous positive response and demand. With this launch, various highly-active and sought-after diagnostic solutions will be available across the country and in the remotest of locations at the fraction of a cost. J. Mitra is India’s leading IVD (in-vitro diagnostic) tests manufacturing company with exports to more than 45 countries across the globe. J. Mitra also holds the maximum number of patents (over 55 patents) in the IVD segment for its innovative and research-based solutions.J. Mitra will be adding to the number of diagnostic solutions, which will be available as a software upgrade on the cloud. Speaking on the occasion, Jatin Mahajan, managing director, J Mitra said, "iQuant is an innovative mix – on the product side, it is a mix of science, IT, healthcare and research, while on the implementation side it is great combination of social conditions, ground realities coupled with business sense." He further added, "This is an innovative, path-breaking product that will greatly influence the detection and diagnostic process, which will hasten the treatment and cure process – resulting in a healthier India, in line with government’s healthcare-for-all initiative."This is a home-grown innovative solution – a “completely Made-in-India” offering. While being the most cost-effective solution available in the market today, what sets it apart is the fact that it is completely portable. It can be carried with ease and has a self-sustaining power supply. It is thus quite suited for Indian conditions, especially for remote and electricity-dark areas.Performing all these broad varieties of tests generally requires more than one instrument in any laboratory, however, with iQuant analyzer it is possible to perform all these tests on a single machine. The analyzer is equipped with state of the art fluorescence immunoassay technology and has unique features like use of high-end processors, inbuilt memory that stores up to 1-lac patients data, ergonomic design, 10-inches color display, Bluetooth for wireless printing, Wi-Fi connectivity for online support, iCloud facility for up gradation of software and training, 1-hour battery back-up in case of power failure and very easy portability owing to its light weight of approx. 2 kgs.J. Mitra is currently offering these Quanti range test kits to be performed on i-Quant analyze. These tests are high volume builders for the laboratories. This FIA technology of i-Quant offers the advantage of ease of use of rapid tests and sensitivities far better than other conventional test methods like ELISA. Each test cartridge is precision engineered and assembled through robotic technology. There are no lot specific calibrations required as each kit is embedded with lot specific data on QR codes present on each test cartridge. J. Mitra has launched these kits on advanced FIA (Fluorescence immunoassay) technology with accurate results and at very affordable prices.