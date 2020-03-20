Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation Announce Donations to Four Southeast Asian Countries

by businesswireindia.com

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation today announced donations of medical supplies to four Southeast Asian countries.

The foundations have been able to reach out to the governments of Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and the Philippines and propose the donation of medical supplies. The foundations’ goal is to aid the fight against the COVID-19 virus in these nations, with more support for other neighboring countries to follow.

“We join hands with our Asian neighbors to fight COVID-19,” said the Jack Ma Foundation when announcing the donation to the four countries. “We and Alibaba Foundation will send 2 million masks, 150,000 test kits, 20,000 protective suits and 20,000 face shields to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand. More help to other Asian nations is on the way! Go Asia!”

The foundation donations follow Wednesday’s release of a digital handbook they supported. It shares key lessons and experience from doctors and other medical administrators and staff at a Chinese hospital at the frontline of COVID-19 treatment and crucial to slowing its spread.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005410/en/

Source: Businesswire