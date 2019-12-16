Jackky Bhagnanis Music Label Jjust Music Releases Ammy Virks Haaye Ve

Qismat sensation Ammy Virk’s new song is out. The song titled Haaye Ve is released under Jackky Bhagnani's label called Jjust Music. The romantic soulful song is definitely going to be a new anthem for romantic hearts. Jjust Music which is only getting stronger with every new song has become the new platform for music lovers. With this new collaboration, the music label is all set to lure in music lovers in Punjab.

Ammy Virk's Haaye Ve Poster

Ammy, who is a sensation in the land of the five rivers, is certain that tying up with Jjust Music will make sure that his song reaches every corner of the country.

Haaye Ve (Official Video) Ammy Virk | Latest Punjabi Songs 2019 | Jjust Music

Song Link: bit.ly/Haaye_Ve

Ammy says, "Haaye Ve is a very special song which evokes many emotions. I wanted music lovers to listen to it before the end of this year. I couldn't have asked for a better collaboration than with Jjust Music and Jackky paaji for this song. I hope this is just the start of our journey and we have lots more to offer in the future."

Ammy's earlier song Qismat was a runaway hit and both Jjust Music and Ammy Virk hope this one will top the charts too.