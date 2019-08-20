Jaipur Surgeon Introduces Combination of FUT+FUE Hair Transplant Technique

Business Wire India
There has always been a question that how would be a high-density hair transplant possible? A maximum number of Indian patients used to visit a foreign nation to get it done with expert advice and treatment. The two methods of hair transplant surgery are acceptable in the hair transplant world, namely the FUT and the FUE hair transplant. But, with the invention of the combined technique of FUT+FUE hair transplant surgery made it possible to offer the high-density hair transplant even with a weaker donor area. The lack of bio-enhanced practice in the surgery from the past few years made it limited with the surgical outcomes and often the reason many patients did not have the hair transplant with full of cosmetic results.
Dr. Suneet Soni
, founder & chairman of the Medispa Hair Transplant Centre introduced an advanced combine method of FUT+FUE hair transplant surgery followed by PRP (Platelet-rich Plasma) therapy have made it possible to perform the high-density hair transplants. Now it gets quite possible to receive the dense-packed hair restoration results via the combined technique of FUT+FUE hair transplants. The combine bio-FUT+FUE hair transplant was initially introduced and defined by Dr. Suneet Soni in Jaipur that redefined the procedure of hair restoration.
Dr. Suneet Soni, the founder of the Medispa hair transplant center in Jaipur and New Delhi, has pioneered, in India, developed the advanced bio-effective combined technique of FUT+FUE hair transplants. Dr. Suneet Soni says “there is no need to worry if the patient doesn’t possess enough donor supply; the technique of combined method of hair restoration uses both the scalp and body hair to fulfill the desired cosmetic goal of the surgery. Thanks to advanced bio-stimulated FUT+FUE hair transplant surgery that made it possible to offer dense-packed result in just a single session. It is not needed to take a rest after the surgery and the patient can resume work from the very next day of the surgery. It is quite comfortable and an easy technique in which more than 4000 grafts can be extracted via the strip method of the surgery, whereas the rest number of grafts that may come between 2500-2800 grafts/follicular units via the FUE technique. Thus, a patient gets satisfied with the received outcomes that successfully cover the respective bald areas with the selected graft types and numbers. The slim grafts are always used to cover the frontal hairline, whereas chubby grafts are used to cover the crown and mid-crown areas of the scalp.
When asked about the advancement and employment of bio-enhanced FUT+FUE hair transplant surgery, Dr. Suneet Soni replied, “We are pioneers in the industry for practicing the most advanced method of FUT+FUE hair transplant surgery by seeing and evaluating the practical possibility of the technique in the context of every suitability and possibility of the chosen technique. Firstly, we evaluate the patient’s scalp condition through the primary consultation by which we decide the right method according to the state of baldness and the available donor condition of the patient’s scalp.”
The combined technique is recommended when a patient needs the high-density hair transplants or they are affected by a higher grade of Norwood baldness. The Bio-enhanced hair transplant technique successfully fulfills the desired cosmetic goal of the surgery by influencing the hair growth process with the maximum number of grafts to cover the respective balding areas of the scalp.
According to our patients, they got truly satisfied with the outcomes and now enjoying the head full of hair full of aesthetic touch and beauty. Our patient, encouraging us to take a step ahead in developing and advancing the hair restoration fraternity to support the surgical procedure with great aesthetic concern.
The advanced closure technique of Trichophytic closing made it possible to improve the camouflaging even after the strip method or the FUT technique of the procedure and successfully performed in the surgical restoration with the view of offering the almost scar less hair transplant results.
While this technique is a new era invention, Dr. Suneet Soni believes that there is still space for further evolution in the hair transplant fraternity.
The results offered by Dr. Suneet Soni and his team are all aesthetically approved, natural, and virtually unnoticeable.
Yet, there is always a scope for future development and advancement in the hair transplant procedure that is needed to evaluate time-to-time by the expert cosmetic surgeon.
In the words of Dr. Suneet Soni, it is our motto to offer painless, scar less, and most aesthetic hair transplant surgery by reducing the graft out time of the body, less transaction rate as well as the best extraction to confirm the best aesthetic results of the hair transplant surgery. Dr. Suneet Soni is an active member of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery (ISHRS) and International Alliance of Hair Restoration Surgeons (IAHRS).
