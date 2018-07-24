Jakson Group Initiates Environment Conservation Project in Aravalli Hills

by businesswireindia.com

Jakson Group began work on an environment conservation project in the Aravalli Hills with a tree plantation drive in Faridabad, Haryana. The drive organized in association with ‘Save the Aravalli Trust’ is part of a larger environmental conservation project by Jakson Group called ‘City Forest’ under which an area measuring 2 acres of land in the Aravalli hills in Faridabad is being converted from a garbage dump to a green area.Approximately 4 feet of garbage has been dredged from the spot where this tree plantation activity was organized. Further, all forms of ground plastic were removed from the top soil and treated to support plant life.Shri. M. Shayin, Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner of Faridabad graced the occasion and participated in the plantation drive which was attended by members of Jakson senior leadership team and employee volunteers. A total of 100 tree saplings were planted at the spot. The area has been fenced to avoid further garbage dumping and animal entry. Also, treating sewage water from a nearby pond is being considered to ensure year-long water supply for these plants.“Through our active employee volunteers, and support of ‘Save the Aravali Trust’, we are confident of turning this area into a green zone from a garbage dump which will provide clean air and contribute to environment conservation in the area,” said Soraya Rebello, Head of CSR, Jakson Group.Jakson will continue to work with “Save the Aravalli Trust” for similar environment conservation projects in the Aravalli Region as part of its corporate social responsibility program.Source: Businesswire