Jazzkirat unveils latest hit "Dhokha"

Punjabi Singer Jazzkirat Singh has dropped his new single "Dhokha" via T-Series, the country’s leading music company. Produced by Jazzkirat Singh himself, "Dhokha" is the fourth single from his debut album due out early next year.

"Dhokha" explores the young singer’s remarkable talent for emotional story telling through music. With an infectous melody and an undeniable hook, "Dhokha" acts as an exciting taste of what’s to come from the artist.

"Dhokha" has already racked up more than 1 million global streams. The track is available on YouTube, Gaana.com, Jio Saavn, iTunes amazon music and Wynk.

Jazzkirat's "Dhokha" has become the latest sensation on TikTok & Twitter and trending at pace.

While talking about his journey Jazzkirat says, “Initially, I was very skeptical about my decision about entering into music industry. As singing is not a cake walk but I was mentally prepared to face the upcoming challenges. And started working on every aspect of singing at my own. It is just my hard work and patience and also confidence which has lead my journey as an established singer.”

Jazzkirat Singh has released four projects – Basically, Suit Punjabi, Baba Nanak and most recently Dhokha which have given him somewhat of a cult following. The young man has made a name for himself at major Delhi events.

It is said that – Music is the language that everyone understands. Well, in his case it’s absolutely correct. Because his audience felt he has melodious vocals and this is the reason, after his very first track "Basically" his fans welcomed him with open arms.

His life has completely changed now. He further says, “With hard work and blessings of your elders, you can definitely gain success. In my case my parents are my biggest support because both have been standing with me through all thick and thin. Yes, it’s true that initially I wanted to join acting. But now scenario has changed. Now I am taking formal training in singing as it has become my career and passion.”

Jazzkirat Singh is from Delhi. his father is a businessman. He has a designer store in karol bagh by the name of Sahil Fashion Bazar. Apart from singing Jazzkirat helps his father in his business also Although he wanted to join bollywood but he got a chance to spread his wings in the worlds of music. And today he is very happy with his choices.

His first track Basically was launched by Saga Music in 2018. It became an instant hit from its launching day. People appreciated this track a lot and Jazzkirat Singh become the new music sensation. After his first hit he got associated with music mogul T-series .

In 2018 his second track Punjabi Suit was also launched under the banner of T-series . This track also become a mega hit and it has received more than 15 lakhs views till now.

His third track Baba Nanak was launched last year in November under the banner of Shemaroo . It’s a devotional song with soulful words and music. This too received a lot of appreciation from viewers.

His fourth track Dhokha is a super duper hit, which has been released under T-series banner.

His fifth track will release soon.

