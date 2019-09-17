Jefferies' Clients, Employees and Shareholders Contribute $4,400,000 for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts in the Bahamas

by businesswireindia.com

Jefferies announced today a total donation of $4.4 million to 16 organizations providing needed assistance to victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. The firm's clients helped to generate $3.075 million in donations through global trading commissions on September 16th. Jefferies also contributed $1 million directly, and voluntary donations from the firm's 3,656 employees totaled another $325,000.

"We are proud of the entire Jefferies family for raising $4,400,000 for relief efforts in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian,” commented Rich Handler, CEO of Jefferies, and Brian Friedman, President. “We greatly appreciate the participation and support of our clients globally, who directed their trading business to Jefferies on September 16th to help maximize our contribution, as well as all the donations from our own employees who generously volunteered to give to this important cause. It is our honor to provide assistance to this recovery, and our hearts go out to all the people affected by this devastating hurricane. We also want to thank all of the dedicated disaster relief professionals who are working tirelessly to help those in need—they are the true heroes. Jefferies stands with our Bahamian neighbors.”

Contributions in the following amounts will be immediately distributed to these 16 respected organizations:

All Hands and Hearts $600,000 Americares $600,000 Red Cross Bahamas $600,000 UNICEF USA for Bahamas $600,000 Habitat For Humanity $600,000 Blue Sphere $600,000 Global Empowerment Mission $110,000 SBP $110,000 National Association for the Bahamas $110,000 Operation Helping Hands $110,000 Food for the Hungry $110,000 Heart 9/11 $50,000 Wings Of Rescue $50,000 Best Friends $50,000 Lyford Cay Foundation $50,000 International Health Partners $50,000 $4,400,000

Jefferies Group LLC, the largest independent full-service global investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S. focused on serving clients for over 55 years, is a leader in providing insight, expertise and execution to investors, companies and governments. Our firm provides a full range of investment banking, advisory, sales and trading, research and wealth management services across all products in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Jefferies Group LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), a diversified financial services company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190917005428/en/

Source: Businesswire