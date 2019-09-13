Jefferies to Hold Global Relief Day in Support of Hurricane Relief in the Bahamas, Monday, September 16

by businesswireindia.com

Jefferies confirmed that the firm’s global trading day for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas will be held on Monday, September 16. Jefferies will offer investors around the world the opportunity to join efforts to assist those affected by the devastation of this event by trading with Jefferies.

As previously announced, Jefferies will donate all net trading commissions on Monday, September 16, from U.S., European and Asia equity, fixed income and foreign exchange trading. In addition, Jefferies will donate an additional $1 million itself, and all 3,656 employees worldwide will be given the opportunity to personally donate to the relief effort. These contributions will be allocated to a series of charities with the goal of quickly getting funds to relief efforts directly involved in the rescue and recovery efforts.

Rich Handler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jefferies, and Brian Friedman, Chairman of the Executive Committee, commented: "All of us at Jefferies are deeply concerned about the catastrophic devastation in the Bahamas. We hope this donation from Jefferies will help, in some small way, to ease the pain of those affected and encourage our global employees and clients to join our efforts to contribute to those in need.”

