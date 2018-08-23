  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 Aug 2018, Edition - 1136, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Yogi offers Ram Mandir, Akhilesh offers Vishnu city in Uttar Pradesh
  • Arun Jaitley returns as Union Minister of finance and corporate affairs after a gap of about 3 months
  • Two constables, BJP man killed by terrorists in Kashmir on Eid
  • Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar passes away
  • 164-year-old Coimbatore school loses students as people pee in front of it
  • Land on which Crystal Tower stands, where 4 succumbed to burn injuries yesterday, belongs to the BMC
Travel

Newsvoir

Home > Newsvoir

Jennifer Lopez Wears Platinum Jewelry to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

by newsvoir.com

August 23, 2018

Jennifer Lopez, recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, selected Platinum jewelry from Tiffany & Co. for the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20th.

 

 

Jennifer Lopez Wears Platinum Jewelry

 

  • Earrings with fancy gray and white diamonds, set in platinum from the 2018 Blue Book Collection

  • 4 bracelets with diamonds, set in platinum (total value $595,000)

  • 3 rings with diamonds, set in platinum (total value $1,095,000)

 

 

 

 

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and for it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

 

For more information, please visit Platinum Guild International India’s sites:

@Trueplatinum950

Source: Newsvior

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿