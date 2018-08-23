Jennifer Lopez Wears Platinum Jewelry to the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez, recipient of the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, selected Platinum jewelry from Tiffany & Co. for the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on August 20th.

Jennifer Lopez Wears Platinum Jewelry

Earrings with fancy gray and white diamonds, set in platinum from the 2018 Blue Book Collection

4 bracelets with diamonds, set in platinum (total value $595,000)

3 rings with diamonds, set in platinum (total value $1,095,000)

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create master pieces because of its versatility, and for it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

