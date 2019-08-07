JewelMaze Raises USD 4 MN From Brand Capital

by businesswireindia.com

, an online Fast Fashion Jewelry marketplace has raisedfrom, the strategic investment arm of. The business has grown for the past 2 years and the fund infusion will propel rapid expansion and widen their product baseSays, "The funding is the result of the brand's focus on delivering quality products and building an online community with a robust ecosystem committed to delight the customer. We are very pleased to have Brand Capital as an investor which in turn provides us access to the BCCL platform enabling us to reach a wider audience."Adds,continues to encourage ambitious entrepreneurs and we believe that this partnership will create a destination for young India to continuously upgrade to the latest fashion jewelry trends."The brand has successfully executed more than 2 lakh orders and continues to build a vibrant community of customers.houses an array of quality products with latest designs at affordable prices and is transforming into India's fashion jewelry shopping destination. One of the key focus areas foris to provide a platform for jewelry designers to showcase their creations and connect with manufacturers, re-sellers, whole sellers and exporters in an otherwise fractured and unorganized industry.plans to leverage 4 decades of rich and successful experience in the fashion jewelry arena. This along with the technology platform gives it an opportunity and an un-paralleled advantage to bring together the best brands and manufacturers on one platform to offer the latest and upcoming fashion jewelry trends at the most affordable price for the end customer without any compromise on the product quality. The partnership withhas set the ball rolling in that direction. The brand has launched an app that is available on Google Play Store.