செய்திகள் தமிழில்
19 Jul 2018, Edition - 1101, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • A K Antony, Congress calls chargesheet ‘witchhunt’
  • Encounter rages on in Handwara, J&K; Gunfight breaks out in the Batpora area. Terrorists believed to be holed up
  • AAP issues whip, asks its MPs to vote in favour of no confidence motion in the Parliament
  • Students of Banaras Hindu University hold unique protest after Congress raised the question of accountability
  • RBI to issue new 100 rupee note in lavender colour
  • DMK Working President MK Stalin urges opposition parties to unite on the ‘no-trust’ vote
  • Shiv Sena to abstain from the trust vote in the ‘no-confidence’ motion
  • YSR Congress protests at Parliament premises, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh
  • Rahul Gandhi politicises mob lynchings, warns of ‘sinister design’ before 2019 General Elections
  • 7 naxals, including 3 women, killed in an encounter with security forces in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh
Jharkhand Govt. Honors CMC Skills' Mega Skill Centre with Training Center of the Year Award

by businesswireindia.com

July 19, 2018

Business Wire India

Mega Skill Centre of CMC Skills has received the 'Training Center of the Year' award from Jharkhand Government in recognition to their outstanding performance in the field of skill development. The programme was organized by Jharkhand Skill Development Mission Society on the eve of the World Youth Skills Day at the Tata College premises in Chaibasa, Jharkhand on July 15, 2018. It was a memorable event with a sense of pride for all stakeholders of the Skill ecosystem of Jharkhand.
 
The event was attended by Hon’ble Minister Dr. Neera Yadav, Member of Parliament Shri Lakshaman Gilua, Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Sharma, Mission Director JSDMS Shri Ravi Ranjan, and several other dignitaries.
 
CMC Skills is a leading skill development agency, whose aim is to train and improve the skills of people belonging to different strata of the society, thereby, empowering them to make progress in society. Source: Businesswire

