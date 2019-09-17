Jigsaw Academy Wins NASSCOM’s ‘Partner of Excellence’ Accolade

Jigsaw Academy, a pioneer in Emerging Technologies and data science training, has been recognised as NASSCOM’s ‘Partner of Excellence’ for the year. The apex body for IT-BPM industry in India, also awarded the ‘Certificate of Course Alignment’ to the Academy for their ‘Foundation of Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Foundation of Big Data Analytics’ curriculums.

The NASSCOM ‘Partner of Excellence’ is awarded to an organisation for being an engaged partner and for aligning its course content to the NASSCOM Future Skills defined model curriculums. The trade association through this award, recognises the most forward-thinking partner in bringing cutting-edge solutions to the modern-day learning challenges.

Speaking on the occasion, Amit Aggarwal, Chief Executive, NASSCOM SSC, said, “NASSCOM is glad to be associated with Jigsaw Academy. We are also extremely happy to announce that Jigsaw bagged “Partner of Excellence Award 2019” – for being an engaged partner and being most forward thinking when it comes to bringing cutting edge solutions to the modern day learning challenges. Jigsaw has also aligned its Foundation courses on Artificial Intelligence & Big Data Analytics to NASSCOM's FutureSkills defined model curriculums which is a great step.”

Mr. Gaurav Vohra, Co-founder and CEO, Jigsaw Academy said, “The academy has successfully blended technology and digital content to deliver optimised learning outcomes for professionals to achieve their true potential. We are honoured to have received the award as it is a testimony of our commitment towards the technical excellence of our courses.”

The organisations are assessed on nine performance parameters, those are, Identify The Objective Of The Analysis, Define The Type Of Data To Be Imported, Define The Key Variables To Be Imported, Identify Suitable Sources For The Data, Perform Operations To Acquire The Data And Store It In Datasets Or Data Frames, Populate Metadata For The Imported Data, Validate Imported Data Using Appropriate Tools & Processes, Validate The Desired Output With The Relevant Stakeholders Within The Organization, If Required.

About NASSCOM

NASSCOM, a not-for-profit industry association, is the apex body for the 180 billion dollar IT BPM industry in India, an industry that has made a phenomenal contribution to India's GDP, exports, employment, infrastructure and global visibility.

Established in 1988, NASSCOM’s relentless pursuit has been to constantly support the IT BPM industry in India, in the latter’s continued journey towards seeking trust and respect from varied stakeholders, even as it reorients itself time and again to remain innovative,without ever losing its humane and friendly touch.

NASSCOM is focused on building the architecture integral to the development of the IT BPM sector through policy advocacy, and help in setting up the strategic direction for the sector to unleash its potential and dominate newer frontiers.

About Jigsaw Academy

Established as an online school of analytics in Bengaluru, Jigsaw Academy has grown to become a pioneer in data science training. It has been recognized as the number one institute for data science training in 2018, 2017, 2016, 2014 and 2013. Jigsaw Academy has been influential in shaping the careers of 50,000+ students in over 30 countries.