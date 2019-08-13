Jonas Blue Teams up with Tiesto and Rita Ora for the Latest Summer Anthem – Ritual

Rita Ora, Tiesto and Jonas Blue have collaborated on a new hit single called ‘ Ritual ’ out on 31 st May. The trio delivered a colorful pop video along with some killer dance moves in sync with the sultry beats of the song. Jonas Blue produced the song with three elements in mind being sunshine melody, acoustic guitar and some quirky finger snaps.

Ritual

‘Ritual’ is the first ever association of Rita Ora with both Jonas Blue and Tiesto. However, the hit record with over 90 million streams is not one of the first dance videos Rita Ora has featured in. The female power symbol has made top of the charts with her recent releases and both the producers have seen pop crossover success on their own — Blue's "Fast Car" was a Hot 100 hit in 2016, while Tiesto has had four tunes on the top charts worldwide.

Ritual out on every streaming platform now.

Link to the song: www.youtube.com/watch?v=ontU9cOg354.