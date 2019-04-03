JOY of Ownership Gets Even Better: BMW Service Cost Now Starts at Less Than 1 Rupee per Kilometre

by businesswireindia.com

BMW Service Inclusive

(3 Year / 40,000 km) Package Cost

(INR) including GST Cost Per Kilometre (INR) BMW X1 – Petrol 38,800 0.97 BMW X1 – Diesel 55,400 1.38 BMW 3 Series – Petrol 39,600 0.99 BMW 3 Series – Diesel 56,500 1.41

In-line with its customer-centric initiatives, BMW India has announced an attractive cost of service for its customers in India. The BMW Service Inclusive packages now offer the best ownership experience for the entire range of BMW vehicles.The BMW Service Inclusive packages offer service cost starting as low asfor petrol variants andfor diesel variants. Additionally, the cost of other service packages has been reduced by up to 50%. Customers can choose from a wide variety of service plans according to duration and mileage of their preference.Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India said, “Customers are at the heart of everything that BMW does. We understand that the decision to purchase a luxury vehicle depends as much on the product as on the quality and cost of service. At BMW, we continuously endeavour to offer long-lasting value to our customers. We are delighted to offer significantly reduced cost of service on our entire range of vehicles. BMW’s paramount focus on creating differentiated customer experience is reflected not only through its premium products but also its premium services.”covers all regular maintenance work such as vehicle check and standard scopes, engine oil service, engine oil top-ups along with service/replacement of air filter, fuel filter, micro filter, spark plugs and brake fluid. Based on individual needs, customers can choose from a variety of plans based on duration/mileages ranging from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres to 10 years / 200,000 kilometres. The packages can also be upgraded or extended as per the customer’s wish and are also transferrable to the next owner, thereby enhancing resale value.BMW Aftersales is where the dynamic teams ensure every BMW customer receives the premium service they deserve by taking exceptional care of customer relationships. A team of specialists works closely to provide expert service in technical services, warranties, parts logistics, accessories and lifestyles collections.Source: Businesswire