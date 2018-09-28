K Raheja Corp Fortifies its Commitment to Green this World Green Building Week (Sept 24-30) in Partnership with GBCI

‘Our goal is to create sustainable habitats that will stand the test of time.’ Inspired by this adage, India’s leading real estate developers K Raheja Corp, pioneers in creating green and sustainable workspaces, celebrates one of its core business offering ‘green’, this #WorldGreenBuildingWeek. Under the leadership of Group Chairman Mr. C. L. Raheja, the Company leads the way with 3.91 cr sq ft of green commercial footprint.

World Green Building Week

As a holistic outreach program multiple initiatives have been earmarked through the week

Effective multi-city knowledge series: Hosted across key centers of Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad, in partnership with the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and Green Business Certification Institute (GBCI). These will focus on merits of selecting green workspaces, and its benefits to employees and businesses.

Coffee Table Book: Which showcases the extensive and meticulously created business parks which are centered around green from the site selection, to waste management and from open landscapes to steps taken to save water and power, the book is a glossary for healthy workspaces.

Social Media Plan: Multiple engaging videos have been created for social media, which showcase best practices at the business parks. These will be released across the Company’s social media handles, phased out during the week.

‘World Green Building Week’ is observed globally and is a platform to deliberate green building practices, and sustainable initiatives that are good for people and business. This annual event motivates and empowers organizations vying to become environmentally and green building friendly. With a mission and commitment to provide a sustainable environment to all its stakeholders, all of K Raheja Corp’s properties in the residential, commercial, retail and hospitality segments are following the green building standards, particularly the LEED rating program, created by USGBC. The green mission has also been in tow with Mr. Chandru Raheja’s vision and the initiative of group president Mr. Ravi Raheja, who formerly chaired the Mumbai chapter of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Shabbir Kanchwala, Sr. Vice President, K Raheja Corp said, “At K Raheja Corp, green workspaces, is part of our very ecosystem and ethos and reflected in each structure we curate. From organizations opting for their first green workplace, to those wanting to take their green practices to the next level, K Raheja Corp has been a valued partner to the ever evolving green needs of discerning corporates, pacing them at every step. Bringing in the expertise, we couldn’t have had a more be-fitting partner than USGBC to reach this message out through the knowledge series.”

Sharing his view on sustainability, Mr. Gopala Krishnan Padmanabhan, Managing Director – APAC & Middle East, Green Business Certificate Institute (GBCI) said, “Sustainability is a way of life and today there is an increasing demand from corporates for sustainable and healthy workspaces. We are happy to partner with K Raheja Corp, who provide such workspaces across their real estate portfolio. With this exercise we hope to raise awareness on simple measures that will help create a better working and living environment.”

Some key highlights

K Raheja Corp’s green building footprint stands at 4.57 crore square feet as on Sept. 2018

All commercial buildings the Group has constructed, since signing ofthe MOU in 2007 with the CII-Indian Green Building Council have been LEED certified

The green workspaces lead to substantial savings in operating costs for clients as much as 30-40%

31 LEED-certified commercial buildings across the country, and 69 commercial projects registered with LEED rating system by the US Green Building Council.

Below is the break-up of the number of commercial buildings and the built up area overall Pan India by K Raheja Corp.

Commercial LEED (by USGBC) Nos Built up Area (sq ft) Completed / Certified as on date 31 1,24,03,147 cr sq. ft. Pre Certified 7 43,53,172 L sq. ft. Ongoing 37 2,23,48,239 cr sq. ft. Total 75 3,91,04,558 cr sq. ft.

About K Raheja Corp

K Raheja Corp is a success story spanning six decades and stands today as one of India’s leading developers, having pioneered the concepts of self-contained townships and commercial business districts in the country. Headed by Chairman Chandru Raheja and Group President’s Ravi Raheja and Neel Raheja, the Company continually crafts state-of-the-art spaces to meet the ever-changing demands of the market. With business diversified across realty, hospitality retail and malls, K Raheja Corp has extensive acumen in all sectors of development.

From exquisite residences to adaptive workplaces, skilfully created hotels and convention centres, to extensive retail destinations, the Company has made a significant impact on the evolution of modern-day living. K Raheja Corp delivers aspirational spaces with distinct characteristics and attributes, making each of its offerings inimitable.